French toast is typically very sweet in France. Photo / WikiCommons

A young American tourist took to TikTok to complain about a ‘disgusting’ breakfast in Paris that cost her almost $170, sparking an online debate about what country serves better breakfasts.

Dasia Jacobs recently shared a string of videos about her holiday in Paris, including a video complaining about a breakfast she claimed was poor-quality and overpriced.

The 23-year-old posted the video to TikTok on July 9 under her username @dasiavu__, where it gained more than 400,000 views, the Independent reported.

After walking to a cafe, Jacobs ordered orange juice, which she said was tasty. However, things went downhill from there when her French toast arrived.

“What the frick is that?” she said in the video, showing a slice of battered toast which came with icecream and fruit.

“Disgusting. Zero out of 10,” she said, adding that the fruit, which appeared to include redcurrants, looked artificial.

Jacobs’ disgust may have been because of how different French toast is when ordered in France, as opposed to the US.

Around the world, the dish is typically eaten for breakfast and made using fresh bread. However, in France, the dish is called ‘pain perdu’, meaning ‘lost bread’, as it is often made using day-old or stale bread.

Since it’s mainly eaten as a dessert in France, it’s also made to be far sweeter than what foreigners may be used to.

Jacobs also ordered a side of bacon, and while it was “tasty-ish”, she said it was also “super-fatty” and made her stomach hurt. Again, unlike the US, where bacon tends to be crispy and thin, bacon in Europe is often served thicker.

After spending US$48, Jacobs left the cafe and tried to find a better breakfast at her hotel, which served a buffet. Jacobs assumed the breakfast would be free, so loaded up her plate with a pancake, some cheese, a croissant, salami and some watermelon. Unfortunately, she was then charged US$52.50 for the meal.

In total, Jacobs said she paid US$100 ($170) for breakfast and was still disappointed.

“Are you freaking joking? I was sick, y’all, I had to go to bed,” she said.

The video attracted much debate among viewers. Some agreed with Jacobs that the meals looked terrible, while others criticised her negative attitude and said she should expect food to be different in a foreign country.

Jacobs later deleted the video, but posted another TikTok claiming she had “officially had a good meal in Paris” and described where she had found a great breakfast; Starbucks.

After having “so many terrible food experiences in Paris”, the American said she headed to Pret a Manger, a major British food chain with more than 600 stores. But the line was too long, so she then went to the American cafe chain Starbucks for breakfast.

For just €11.90, Jacobs said she got a sandwich, a pastry and a coffee, was pleased about the meal’s value for money and rated it “10 out of 10″.