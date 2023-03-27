The woman shared a series of videos allegedly catching her partner cheating. Photo / TikTok, @kayla.nicole.g

One woman’s cruise holiday took a tragic turn after she allegedly saw her partner cheating on a security camera that was live-streamed to her room’s television.

In a series of three TikTok videos, Kayla Gardner shared her response to seeing her boyfriend with another woman.

“The most gut-wrenching heart-racing moment in life is when you go on a cruise and your man says he’s hungry, he’s gonna go get some food,” Gardner explains in the first video, speaking directly to the camera.

Gardner said she stayed in the cabin to get ready with a friend, who was flipping through channels on the cabin television.

“She comes to the channel that shows you what’s happening live on each deck of the ship, and she notices your man, not getting food, but getting another woman’s number, flirting with her, putting his arm around her,” she said in the clip, which has been viewed more than 430,000 times.

Gardner, who appears to work as an actress at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, said her friend immediately filmed it as proof. This was necessary, she added, because without it, “he’ll just deny the whole thing”.

Gardner said she couldn’t help but “watch it a million times and pray for a different outcome”.

For something described as “gut-wrenching”, Gardner takes it very well, pairing the footage with the song She Knows by J. Cole and the caption “congrats, I know”.

In two more videos, Gardner is seen watching the screen and allegedly seeing her partner.

“Who is she?” the person filming is captured saying.

“No, that can’t be him,” Gardner replies, to which the friend affirms it “looks just like him”.

Gardner briefly complains about the point of the ship’s live-stream cameras before catching sight of the couple on the screen.

“That’s the girl, oh my god, oh my god, this is not happening,” she yells at the screen.

Eventually, the man puts his arm around the anonymous woman, prompting the two women to gasp and scream.

In the third video, however, the girls’ responses take on a fake, theatrical quality, which casts a shadow of doubt upon the events.

Gardner is filmed racing out of the room to catch her partner in the act, while her friend repeatedly yells “he’s got her number”.

Seconds later, Gardner dashes back into the room to use a radio to alert her friends.

“Guys, guys, come in, we have a 911 on the upper lido deck,” she says, urging them to meet her there. Meanwhile, a remix of the song “I Got 5 On It” plays over the clip, referring to Gardner gathering her five friends to confront the boyfriend.

Hundreds of viewers, however, appeared to believe the events and shared their shock in the comments.

“Please tell us how this confrontation went down,” wrote one viewer. “That’s crazy they stepped right in front of the camera,” another wrote.