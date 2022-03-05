This is what March looks like across the globe. Photo / Getty Images

This is what March looks like across the globe. Photo / Getty Images

With the end of summer on the horizon, March is the month when Kiwis see shorter days and longer-sleeved shirts. For other countries, spring nudges at the perimeter, seasonal events mark new beginnings and nature responds. This is what March looks like across the globe.

Iditarod Race, Alaska

March 6, 2022

While the beginning of March only feels moderately cooler for Kiwis, flip the world on its head and, in Alaska thick fleeces and woollen layers are piled on for the annual Iditarod Race. Better known as a sled dog race to the likes of you and me.

Commencing March 6 from Anchorage and finishing in Nome some 1600 kilometres later, most teams, which include one musher and a pack of 14 dogs, complete the arduous journey in 10 days or less. Completely off-road, spectators without snowmobiles tend to stay put in town for the festivities.

With origins dating back to 1925, the event was never intended as a race but instead a life-saving necessity. Diphtheria-stricken Nome residents – further blighted by snow-grounded aircraft – only received vital serum when it was delivered by 20 heroic mushers and their dogs. An official race since 1973, 2022 marks Iditarod's 50th anniversary.

Alaska's annual Iditarod Race commences from Anchorage and finishes in Nome 1600 kilometres later. Photo / 123rf

Keukenhof Tulip Gardens, Amsterdam

March 24 - 15 May 2022

Pitched as the most beautiful spring garden in the world, set eyes upon Keukenhof Tulip Gardens and it's a difficult admission to argue. A kaleidoscope of colour open for just a few short weeks each year, 2022's grand reveal takes place 24 March - 15 May.

The garden's 32 hectares are known to pull in more than 1.5 million visitors: nothing compared to its seven million spring-flowering bulbs. During this period, the tulips - all 800 varieties of them - are in full, astonishing bloom. Visitors can also enjoy 'Inspirational Gardens' such as the Red Romance Garden complete with its own Bridal Lane and indoor flower shows, presented by some of the country's most talented growers.

Take an electric boat trip through the flower bulb fields, book a guided tour and pedal through the gardens on a pushbike. Or, if you're not one for riding solo, there are tandem bikes, too.

Keukenhof Tulip Gardens are pitched as the most beautiful in the world. Photo / Getty

Vendimias/Wine Harvest Festival, Argentina & Chile

March-April 2022

Come autumn, Argentina's famed wine-making province of Mendoza plays host to the namesake city's biggest party on the calendar - Fiesta de la Vendimia (Grape Harvest National Festival). With origins dating back to 1936, it's far from subdued. This year's festival runs from March 5-7, offering 72 hours of music, dance, parades and, of course, wine. Even the city's water fountains spit out wine-coloured water which, unfortunately, never evolves from a novelty tint to actual tannins. Region-wide belles compete for the coveted title of Queen of Vendimia and, by day three, the 25,000-capacity theatre puts on a garish Mendoza-meets-Las Vegas-style show.

If you are after something a little more traditional, you'll have to pop over to Chile, where impromptu vendimias pop up with moderate fanfare. Here you'll find smaller vineyards, smaller cities and much smaller celebrations; drawing together local bands, wine tastings, grape stomping and food.

Come autumn, Argentina's famed wine-making province of Mendoza plays host to Vendimias/Wine Harvest Festival. Photo / Getty Images

The snake of Vernal Equinox, Mexico

March 20

Arguably the world's most famous Mayan ruins and keeper of ancient secrets, if the pyramid of Kulkulkan in Chichen Itza didn't already provoke full-body chills, perhaps a giant-sized serpent slithering down its steps will induce a goosebump.

Occurring every year around March 20 (and again in September), the vernal equinox – meaning "equal night" in Latin – is when the sun sits directly above the equator, making the length of day and night completely equal. In Yucatan, Mexico, it also signifies fertility, regeneration and rebirth. For all those visiting Chichen Itza at this time, an illusion of light and shadow results in the apparition of a behemoth snake basking on the pyramid's staircase. Where it remains for roughly 45 minutes before slinking slowly down the northern side into the crowd.

The entire event is celebrated with rock bands, traditional music and folk dance troupes - a carnival-like atmosphere that seemingly pleases the serpent, as she's been returning time and time again for centuries.

Arguably the world's most famous Mayan ruins and keeper of ancient secrets, the pyramid of Kulkulkan plays mind tricks in March. Photo / Getty Images

Holi Festival, India

March 18-19, 2022

You know the one. India's springtime Holi festival is plastered over every Indian travel brochure and guidebook in existence. Also known as India's Festival of Colours, this two-day Hindu celebration marks the beginning of spring and the triumph of good over evil.

The festival officially starts with Holika Dahan, with pyres and bonfires lit to represent the burning of evil spirits. The following day, revellers take to the streets armed with large quantities of coloured powder, known as gulal, to hurl at fellow partakers. Regardless of Holi's Hindu origins, the festivities are celebrated the length and breadth of India. Water balloons and water pistols ensure the rainbow-coloured powder well and truly sticks. Hence the resulting, brochure-worthy snapshots.