Why Otago is a winter wonderland

Otago's snowy peaks charm in the winter, but there's more to do here than race down mountains on skis, writes Ashlyn Oswalt.

Whether you're after adrenalin-pumping activities or prefer to take in snowy days by the fire, discover how to enjoy the region in every way this winter.

Snowboarding and Cross-country Skiing

Let's get this one out of the way first, as it's the obvious reason Otago is a winter-worthy destination. With five commercial ski fields, featuring learner slopes to off-piste, backcountry black diamonds, Otago is ready for the fun. If you're keen for some slower-paced snow adventures, try cross-country skiing at Snow Farm in Wānaka.

Skiing at Wanaka Snow Farm. Photo / Lake Wanaka, Sophie Piearcey

The destination provides 55km of groomed trails, many leading to bookable huts for a cosy overnight stay in a rustic cabin. Even better, Snow Farm has dog-friendly trails as well as tubing areas for kid-friendly fun.

Cross country ski at Wanaka's Snow Farm. Photo / Lake Wanaka, Sophie Piearcey

For a unique way to take in both the sunset and epic winter skies, book a Night Sky session at Coronet Peak. Available on select nights only, skiers and snowboarders can enjoy floodlit trails, a DJ spinning on deck, and plenty of fires ablaze.

Find Your Inner Child on an Ice Rink

Naseby, in Central Otago, offers up more winter fun for the whole family. The ice rink, luge, and snowpark are a wealth of entertainment, with ice skating, curling, and sledding taking place among the tall, snowy pines. The historic downtown makes for a pretty backdrop among the fallen snow.

Walking and Tramps

While we're on the subject of high-energy adventures, there are plenty of walks and tramps to explore in the winter. Some require crampons and ice axes, so be sure to check in with the local DoC office for up-to-date conditions. For a short but satisfying climb, try Queenstown Hill in Queenstown or Mt Iron in Wānaka. Or, head to Moke Lake to admire the snow-capped mountains from the lake's trail or to the Lake Hayes walkway and see the mountains reflected in the water.

Diamond Lake: Be sure to research your wintery walks and tramps. Photo / Lake Wanaka, Johan Lolos

Experienced winter trampers can try the awe-inspiring tracks in Mt Aspiring National Park. The tracks up to Brewster or French Ridge Huts provide snowy vista rewards for uphill, icy tramping efforts.

Warm Up with Some Wine Tastings

Known as a renowned wine region, Otago has plenty of cellar doors to wet your whistle. You'll also find mountain views at a few breweries and distilleries, encouraging you to sit back and enjoy Otago's winter landscape with a local drop.

Fireside in Central Otago. Photo / Supplied, Central Otago

Wind your way through the Gibbston Valley, stopping at Peregrine Wines, Chard Farm, and Brennan Wines to sample their wares. Even better, find one of the many Queenstown wine tour companies and let someone else do the driving.

No Otago visit is complete without a stop at Cardrona Distillery. Here, take a tour of the distillery, learn about how they craft their award-winning spirits on-site, and even try a few.

A snowy Lake Wanaka. Photo / Pure New Zealand

If you prefer relaxed brewery vibes, head to Wānaka breweries Rhyme and Reason and Ground Up. Located in the industrial section of the town, you'll find laid-back vibes with good brews. Queenstown visitors will enjoy Altitude Brewery or Canyon Brewing, both are favourites among the locals.

Indulge in a Hearty Meal

Otago is the perfect place for watching the snowfall fireside over a delicious plate of food. In Queenstown, try The Sherwood for sustainable, forage-focused meals or The Nest for sweeping views of Lake Wakatipu.

A husky team stops in at the Cardrona Hotel. Photo / George Heard

The small towns of Central Otago have a lot to offer hungry travellers, as well. The Cardrona Hotel provides history, heritage, and pub classics all in one. In Clyde, guests dine on chargrilled ribeye and roasted duck fat potatoes enclosed in the historic stone walls of Olivers. For a true central Otago experience, try the Danseys Pass Hotel, a log cabin-style restaurant perched atop the pass. Sit beside the stone fireplace and enjoy a glass of local red while you feel a million miles away from it all.

Dunedin is an emerging foodie destination that excels in winter comfort foods. Take in the Victorian and Edwardian architecture covered in snow as you walk to Etrusco, a family-owned Italian restaurant. Or, try Emerson's Brewery taproom, with sharing plates and mains to sop up their beers brewed on-site. Their leather armchairs, warm lighting, and floor-to-ceiling windows make for a perfect place to settle into a pint and watch the blustery winds.

Wander Around a Small Town

There are few better places to go for a winter wander than through Arrowtown. The charming settlement features restaurants, bars, shops, and more to enjoy the historic buildings and snow-capped mountains. Start your day with brunch at Chop Shop and finish off with an extra special meal at Aosta. Here you'll find both chef's tasting menus and a la carte options for meat-eaters and vegetarians alike.

Whether it's autumn colours or winter landscapes, there is plenty to explore in historic Arrowtown. Photo / Getty

For a true winter experience, head to Glenorchy — if the road allows! — and enjoy the remote location. With plenty of walking tracks and movie set locations to explore, you'll be moving around enough to forget about the cold. Even better, there's a number of boutique accommodations in Glenorchy, providing a luxurious place to relax after a long day outside.

Whether you're seeking adventure or looking for something more low-key, Otago provides for all in the winter months.

