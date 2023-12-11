Bondi Beach in Sydney. Are Australia's beaches better?

Bondi Beach in Sydney. Are Australia's beaches better?

A New Zealander in Australia who passionately defended her homeland in a debate with her Australian mates was cruelly mocked after she picked some curious reasons why Aotearoa is better than our big brother across the ditch.

Radio producer Luisa Dal Din appeared on the Inspired Unemployed podcast to debate the question, first claiming that the standard of humanity is higher here.

“When I moved over from New Zealand I noticed everyone in New Zealand is so much friendlier,” Dal Din claimed, saying no one in Australia would greet her when she was out and about.

“Also the scenery – have you seen Queenstown and Wānaka?” she asked, extolling the virtue of their skifields.

Then she pulled out the big guns.

“Beautiful greenery, really good grass. Have you seen the grass in New Zealand? It is very green.”

Her claims were met with guffaws by the podcast hosts and Dal Din’s We Mean Well podcast colleague Jack Archedale.

She also said Kiwi beaches were as good as Australia’s and attempted to back up her earlier claims by bringing up two Kiwi “icons”, Dave Dobbyn and Ben Lummis.

Ben Lummis - iconic, or unknown?

It’s fair to say the Aussies were not impressed.

“Who are these people?” Archedale asked, before Dal Din quickly pulled Lorde and Jacinda Ardern out of her back pocket for star power.

Archedale began his defence of Australia by saying Dal Din needed to get out of Sydney and into the real Australia if she wanted to meet genuine, friendly Aussies.

“You’ve got Lord of the Rings, that’s it,” he said.

“One of your arguments is that you’ve got green grass. Hey kid, we’ve got lawns over here as well.

“You said the beaches are good. Oh yeah, everyone loves to go on a beach big holiday to New Zealand, you wouldn’t dare come to Australia for a beach holiday,” he said sarcastically.

“We have the best beaches in the world.

“New Zealand is the land of the long white cloud. It’s cloudy, it’s miserable. Australia is sunny, beautiful.”

To close his argument, he claimed Australians were more attractive and New Zealand had “no hotties”.

An Australian hottie. Photo / Getty Images

Listeners chimed in with their opinions, with many backing Dal Din’s assessments.

“Grass is valid. Moved over from Aus to NZ and grass is so soft and the Coromandel is so beautiful!!!” one wrote.

“They’re laughing about the grass but theirs catches fire every year sooooo,” a brutal Kiwi commenter suggested.

“I too thought a beach holiday would be perfect in Aussie, mate couldn’t last 20mins had to go back to the hotel for some AC,” another said.

But one Australian made a very telling point.

“Why does every Kiwi brag about NZ but never moves back?”