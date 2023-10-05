The horrific moment a mother screams 'Where's my baby!?' after her 8-year-old son falls into a gap between a cruise ship and a dock at an Italian port. Video / Corriere Della Sera

Footage has captured the panicked moment a hysterical mother screams “Where’s my baby!?” after her 8-year-old son fell into the sea and disappeared between a docked cruise ship and a wharf.

The young child was on holiday with his family in Salerno, Italy when he plunged down the narrow passage and into the ocean.

The 8-year-old had been holding his father’s hand down at the dock before he broke away.

He began running along the harbour wall before he slipped and fell between the gap, local media reported.

In a desperate bid to save his son, the father dived into the passage before both became stuck between the cruise ship and the dock.

Screams ring out in the video, with passersby then rushing to save the father and son, who were both left shaken but physically unharmed by their ordeal.

In a moment that every parent would dread, the boy’s mother is heard desperately screaming for him, saying, “Where is he!?”

Security guards and volunteers managed to pull the boy's father out of the water with the help of a lifebouy. Photo / Corriere Della Sera

She can be seen running frantically up and down the dock hoping for any sign of her son.

As she continued to hysterically scream, passersby and ferry crew gathered around to try and help.

After the boy was spotted in the water, numerous people were seen working together to get the boy out of the water as he struggled to grasp on to something to hold to keep himself afloat.

A rope was eventually thrown in as the boy managed to cling on to it.

He was then hauled to safety.

The boy’s father was also struggling to get out and needed the help of rescuers to get over the steep wall.

He eventually climbed to safety thanks to the help of a lifebouy.

No one was hurt in the incident, but the boy is said to have been left shaken, along with his terrified parents.