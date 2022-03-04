Get your festival fix at the best music festivals in Europe for 2022. Photo / Unsplash

Anyone who has purchased a music festival, gig or arts even ticket in the last two years know how disappointing it can be to have it cancelled or worse, perpetually rescheduled for months on end.

In order corners of the world, large events are preparing to kick off; bigger and better than ever before.

Whether you need something to dream of (or maybe plan for), here are some of Europe's best music festivals scheduled for 2022.

We Love Green, June 2-5

Paris, France

Calling all eco-warriors. Along with great performances (think Gorillaz, Massive Attack, Phoenix and Koffee), this festival is designed around educating and inspiring people on sustainability and the planet's future. Naturally, it's located just a short metro ride from Paris, in the stunning Bois de Vincennes (Wood of Vincennes).

Purchase tickets here.

Primavera Sound, June 2-12

Barcelona, Spain

Combine two sunny weeks in Barcelona with some of the best music in the industry and you get an idea of what Primavera Sound is like. Beloved by music icons and celebrities, this year features stars like The Strokes, Pavement, The National, Gorillaz, Tyler, the Creator and Dua Lipa.

Unsurprisingly, tickets have already sold out.

Roskilde, June 25 – July 2

Roskilde, Denmark

You may not have heard of Roskilde but we bet you'll be familiar with the festivals performers. Considered the Danish version of Glastonbury, this year will include sets from Haim, Fontaines D.C., Dua Lipa and Tyler, the Creator as well as other 'music, art, activism, camps and freedom'.

Day tickets are still available here.

Open'er, June 29 – July 2

Gdynia, Poland

From Baltic Sea beaches to infamously affordable restaurants and world-class music acts, Open'er really does have it all. Attendees can enjoy tunes from The Chemical Brothers, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Glass Animals and more.

Tickets are available here.

Rolling Loud Portugal, July 6-8

Portimão, Portugal

Just like Rolling Loud Miami, this twin event combines the chill vibes of a beachfront city with top-shelf music acts. This year, the event will host icons like A$AP Rocky, J. Cole and Future and British grime stars Skepta and AJ Tracey.

Tickets are available here.

NOS Alive, July 6-9

Lisbon, Portugal

Love a bit of indie music? Then start checking out flights to the creative capital, Lisbon, where NOS Alive will gather artists like Metallica, Imagine Dragons, alt-J and Pheobe Bridgers together for an unforgettable festival.

Tickets are available here.

Mad Cool, July 6-9

Madrid, Spain

If you consider yourself a bit of a 'guitar-purist', then Mad Cool in Madrid is not to be missed. With sets from Metallica, Queens of the Stone Age, Muse and Placebo, this 4-day event promises class-A acts, sweaty mosh pits and hot Spanish sunshine.

Full weekend tickets are sold out.

EXIT, July 7-10

Novi Sad, Serbia

Back for it's 22nd year, EXIT is iconic amongst Eastern European music crowds and this year they're delivering yet another epic lineup. Music ranges from classic rock by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds to electronic beats by CCalvin Harris and German DJ Bris Brejcha. Even better, EXIT is one of the few European events to offer on-site camping, where you can pitch a tent and be right amongst the action.

Tickets are available here.

Tomorrowland, July 22-24

Boom, Belgium

You mmay not be able to ride rollercoasters at Tomorrowland but you can certainly get your fix of electronic music at this extravagant event. Back after years of pandemic cancellations, the fittingly named Boom in Belgium will play host to some of the biggest DJs like Diplo, Eric Prydz and Armin van Buuren for two weekends of music and mayhem.

Tickets are available here.

Sziget, August 10-15

Budapest, Hungary

Even if you aren't a pop music fan, you'll likely be familiar with the 2022 lineup at Sziget, which includes huge names like the Arctic Monkeys, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Kings of Leon and Calvin Harris. Hosted on an island connected to Budapest's mainland by a colourful bridge, it's guaranteed to be the perfect pop-music haven for 5 exciting days.

Tickets are available here.