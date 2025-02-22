CLINIQUE LA PRAIRIE, SWITZERLAND

Montreaux-based Clinique La Prairie is a pioneering medical clinic where bespoke treatments combine complementary therapies and cutting-edge medical technology. Specialised programmes incorporate the CLP Longevity Method, focusing on slowing down the ageing process or “senescence” by promoting cell regeneration and strengthening the immune system against inflammation and chronic diseases. This method applies to the brain potential programme, aimed at enhancing cognitive functions and managing stress levels, while the comprehensive revitalisation programme tackles all of the above.

Suffice it to say, CLP’s programmes cover all major areas: medical, nutrition, wellbeing and movement. Because they believe that the key to a longer, happier, healthier life lies in achieving a balance of mind, body and spirit.

Clinique La Prairie’s longevity method is designed to combat cellular ageing for a healthier, longer life. Photo / Clinique La Prairie

VIVAMAYR MARIA WORTH, AUSTRIA

VIVAMAYR is set along the banks of Lake Worthersee in the charming Austrian village of Maria Worth. The VIVAMAYR Health Concept is based on the work of Austrian physician Franz Xaver Mayr (1875–1965), whose pioneering diagnostic and therapeutic principles for achieving a healthy digestive system through naturopathy and diet form the foundation of Modern Mayr Medicine. The classic programme is ideal for a general health check, while more specialised protocols cover weight care, body and mind detox, post-Covid, immune boost, diabetes and active breath.

At the core of VIVAMAYR’s programme is a detox and fasting regime designed to nurture a healthy gut microbiome and boost the immune system. Head chef Emanuela Fischer uses organic ingredients and special cooking techniques to create flavourful dishes while keeping nutrients alive. The restaurant, bedrooms, spa, indoor pool and gym all benefit from expansive views of the gardens and lake.

VIVAMAYR’s detox concept was inspired by Austrian physician Franz Xaver Mayr’s century-old principles. Photo / VIVAMAYR

LANSERHOF SYLT, GERMANY

Towering sand dunes and sprawling beaches provide a dramatic backdrop to Lanserhof’s multi-award-winning resort in Germany’s Sylt island. The building’s distinct architecture blends centuries-old traditions with futuristic interior design.

The Lanserhof Cure applies the FX Mayr principles to achieve optimum health through a fasting and detox regime. Customised treatments apply energy medicine, psychology, chronomedicine and naturopathy alongside sessions in reiki, detox drainage massage, natural detox hay pack bath and an invigorating cyotherapy session, among other holistic treatments. Outdoor activities such as Nordic walking and cycling are beneficial because the North Sea winds bring in traces of iodine and droplets of seawater that nourish the skin.

Good nutrition entails a shot each of a fermented drink and green juice before every meal to kick-start the digestive process, and head chef Dietmar Priewe ensures the Lanserhof Energy Cuisine is not only nutritious and tasty, but also an eye-pleasing culinary experience.

From fasting to infrared therapy, wellness clinics focus on living longer and better. Photo / Lanserhof

SHA WELLNESS, SPAIN

The SHA Wellness clinic in Alicante is perfect for combining a healthy retreat with a warm seaside holiday. The life-prolonging health principles practised in Japanese and Mediterranean communities form the basis of the SHA Method for promoting healthy ageing by assessing a guest’s biological age and the immune system’s level of ageing, among other factors.

The foundation of this approach is the SHA alkalising diet designed to suit individual requirements. The basic Kushi Diet helps to achieve weight loss and detox goals, before progressing to the Biolight Diet and three-course SHA menu. Most dishes, including desserts, are made with organic ingredients and devoid of sugar, dairy and gluten. Although it may sound harsh, the benefits, including losing weight, gaining more stamina, and a healthier gut are worth the effort.

SHA Wellness. Photo / SHA Spain

PALAZZO FIUGGI, ITALY

Palazzo Fiuggi is a piece of healing heaven set on an ancient hill in Italy’s Lazio region. Dating back to 1913, the palace’s elegant Art Nouveau features are a sharp contrast to minimalist clinical-white interiors typical of modern medical retreats.

Fiuggi’s purifying mineral-rich spring waters flowing through the estate create a natural therapeutic environment to complement a range of integrated medical programmes, including methods for analysing spine functionality, posture and movement. But if daily four-hour hikes sound too rigorous, the detoxifying hydrotherapy three-step ritual with Pompeo Thermal mud, thalassotherapy treatments and the Roman Thermae’s sauna and Turkish bath will do wonders for the body and mind.

More importantly, the Palazzo Fiuggi Food Line takes the dynamics of diet to another level with the collaboration between Michelin star chef Heinz Beck and the medical team to prepare delicious micro-nutrient rich meals that boost and revitalise the metabolic system.