Follow the savoury scent along the boardwalk to Ochre by Cairns’ Marlin Marina. Its award-winning kitchen showcases exactly what makes Australia so unique, experimenting with innovative ideas, Indigenous knowledge and native ingredients.

Open for lunch and dinner, the chefs will nudge the boundaries of a Kiwi’s typical dining experience. Dare to try local game meat like seared kangaroo with macadamia satay sauce and crocodile paired with prawns, Vietnamese pickle and lemon aspen sambal.

Even if you stick to seafood or familiar cuts of meat, Ochre’s subtle use of native plants and seeds from around the region pairs flavours you might not expect. It’s an exceptional Queensland institution where the kitchen responds to the land and lets the local produce speak for itself.

Ochre gives visitors to Cairns an innovative yet authentically Australian dining experience. Photo / Ochre Restaurant

Prawn Star

Moored a few steps from Ochre inside the marina, Prawn Star is less a restaurant and more a floating seafood shack championing catch from the coast.

Three converted trawler boats form the kitchen and dining areas, with Prawn Star devoting its entire menu to undeniably fresh kaimoana.

For over a decade, local and travelling seafood lovers have come aboard for heaped platters of tiger prawns, bugs, oysters, crayfish and salmon sashimi. All you and your travel buddies need is your hands, some paper towels and an empty stomach to clean these plates up.

Dig into local seafood at Prawn Star's floating trawler restaurant. Photo / Prawn Star Cairns

Mexicairns

A few streets back from the Esplanade sits Mexicairns, a crowd-pleasing gem for anyone after a bit of fun and games with their frozen margarita.

Part bar, part restaurant and part indoor gaming complex, Mexicairns delivers on all fronts for entertainment. Head down for a drink and stay for a taco or quesadilla, but don‘t be surprised if you lose an hour trying to win a round of virtual darts like we did.

It’s casual, colourful and always fizzing with punters whenever we wander past. If you’re after a night out that’s a little more loose, grab a drink, pick a game and settle in.

Mexicairns makes for an Instagram-worthy stop on a casual night out. Photo / Mexicairns

Salt House

Impossible to miss on a walk through the city, Salt House sits on the tip of Cairns by the yacht club and brings together food, live music and slick design features in one neat package.

The kitchen is built around a custom Argentinian wood-fired grill, with a menu that leans heavily on the region‘s top produce. You’ll be well-fed with a range of modern Australian and internationally inspired dishes, but you should absolutely make room for dessert.

Get in early for a more relaxed atmosphere, or wait until later when things ramp up – it’s open until 2am every night.

Salt House sits at the tip of Cairns Esplanade. Photo / Salt House

Rocco

For top-notch sundowners and sweeping views over Trinity Bay, Rocco is pretty hard to beat.

At the roof of the CrystalBrook Riley hotel, the city’s highest rooftop bar has earthy-blue interiors, Middle Eastern mezze and a distinctive drinks list that sets the scene for a memorable date night or a stylish send-off to tie up your travels.

It opens late afternoon and into the evening, but try to time your visit around golden hour so you can watch the sunset over Cairns Esplanade.

Rocco’s menu balances bright vegetarian plates, fresh seafood and quality Australian meat, while the drinks draw on sweet notes like baklava and fig from Middle Eastern cuisine. If you’re mainly there for the vibes, there’s plenty of nibbles on the menu to share.

Rocco serves Middle Eastern cuisine with a contemporary twist. Photo / Rocco by Crystalbrook

Checklist

Cairns, Australia

GETTING THERE

Jetstar flies Christchurch to Cairns direct year-round and Auckland to Cairns with a connection in Brisbane.

DETAILS

tropicalnorthqueensland.org.au