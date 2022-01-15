Celebrate Summer Harvest at Hobbiton in Matamata. Photo / 123rf

This February, The Hobbiton Movie Set is celebrating summer harvest in the rolling green pastures of The Shire, aka the picture-perfect pastures of Waikato.

Granted, it's not in the same league as an eleventy-first birthday, but with summer in full swing and The Shire boasting a bounty of plump veges and "PO-TAY-TOES" worthy of Samwise Gamgee's big golden chips, it's prime time for a Hobbiton-style summer party.

That is exactly what they're hosting at the Hobbiton Movie Set in Matamata on Sunday, February 5.

Departing the Shire's Rest or i-Site in Matamata, the five-hour summer harvest festivities begin with a Hobbiton Movie Set Tour, tracing the same (hairy) footsteps as Frodo, Bilbo and that "fool of a Took" Pippin across the paddock's 5ha site.

Following this, guests are welcomed into The Green Dragon for traditional ales, apple cider, or should you be steering clear of the wizard's juice, rustic ginger beer.

Guests are welcomed into The Green Dragon for traditional ales, apple cider and rustic ginger beer. Photo / 123rf

Outside, a light supper is served via bustling, festival-like food stalls, to include barbecue fare and fresh, homegrown crops. There will also be a fully themed Party Marquee for sit-down buffet dining. Being a replica of the tent at Bilbo's eleventy-first birthday bash, it's the closest you'll get to an authentic village fete, Hobbit-style.

Once you're sufficiently cheery on Middle-earth wine and Southfarthing beer, take a mosey down the whimsical pathways of Hobbiton Shire - by moonlight no less. When the sun dips and the stars emerge, the entire landscape will be lit up with cosy, illuminated Hobbit houses, smoking Hobbit Hole chimneys and a hazy glow.

Get sufficiently cheery on Middle-earth wine and Southfarthing beer at cosy Green Dragon Inn. Photo / 123rf

This is the perfect early February event to take advantage of lingering light nights, especially if you're a long-standing Lord of the Rings fan. Limited tickets are $250pp and available online at hobbitontours.com/en/experiences/summer-harvest/

Check traffic light settings, vaccine requirements and Ministry of Health advice before travel. covid19.govt.nz