Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Where did travel writers go in 2023? And what countries are worth visiting in 2024?

Anna Sarjeant
By
9 mins to read
Travel writer Sarah Pollok at Aït Benhaddou, Morocco. Photo / Supplied

Travel writer Sarah Pollok at Aït Benhaddou, Morocco. Photo / Supplied

2023 has delivered every travel highlight that we were told it would in 2020 - when Covid experts said things wouldn’t come right for at least three years. The world came to a standstill during

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel