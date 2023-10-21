There's plenty to do in Byron Bay if you're not into yoga or surfing. Photo / Supplied

There's plenty to do in Byron Bay if you're not into yoga or surfing. Photo / Supplied

There’s so much more to Byron Bay than sun and surf, writes Bethany Reitsma.

Think Byron Bay and you probably think sun, surf, sand and backpacking.

The coastal town isn’t just home to the iconic lighthouse - it’s also influencer central, with killer tans everywhere you look, white linen, crystals and the smell of incense for miles.

But even if that’s not your scene, there are plenty of things to do that don’t require a surfboard or a yoga mat.

So whether you’re a foodie, a creative, or you simply enjoy a wander when you’re on holiday, here’s why it’s worth getting out of the Byron township itself and exploring the surrounding areas on your next visit.

Kombi tour

Travel in style in old-school Kombis. Photo / Dylan Crawford/4c Media

Byron Bay Kombi tours offer a unique way to explore the region in the lovingly named Granny, Peppy and new battery-driven addition Elvis.

If you’re on a tight schedule, don’t forget to factor in some extra time for your trip since the Kombis can’t quite reach 100km/h. Pro tip - sit in the front for an uninterrupted view.

Owners and drivers Alex and Brita can tell you everything you need to know about the region along the way - i.e., pointing out Liam Hemsworth’s sprawling Newrybar estate.

byronbaykombis.com.au

Zentvelds Coffee

Bec Zentveld of Zentvelds Coffee. Photo / Dylan Crawford/4c Media

If you’re like me, you probably start functioning in the morning only once that first hit of espresso passes your lips - but have you ever thought about what goes into that sip?

A visit to Zentvelds Coffee near Newrybar, a family-run farm boasting about 40,000 coffee trees, will give you a glimpse into the origin story of your flat white.

A tour from founder Bec Zentveld will show you just how much love and care goes into cultivating the beans that make your daily brew.

zentvelds.com.au

Pottery with Brooke Clunie at Red Door Studio

If you have a creative streak, then a visit to Brooke Clunie’s Red Door studio, nestled in the Byron hinterland, is a must.

Clunie, who crafts wheel-thrown ceramic pieces in a studio, is no-nonsense with a heart of gold and a true artist. Treat yourself to one of the pieces on display or take a seat at the wheel to create your own with her guidance. If you’re doing it like Demi Moore in Ghost, you’re doing it wrong.

brookeclunie.com

Winding Road Distilling Co.

Take a sip of locally distilled spirits at Winding Road Distilling Co. Photo / Dylan Crawford/4c Media

Locally distilled spirits are having a moment in the region, and so is Winding Road Distilling Co., founded by couple Camille and Mark.

In the village of Tintenbar between Byron Bay and Ballina, the award-winning distillery offers up spirits to suit every taste - from rum to whiskey to gin and its famous 50 Mile coffee liqueur.

windingroaddistilling.com.au

Duelling Pianos at The Northern

A visit to Byron is not complete without dropping in at The Northern, part of The Great Northern Hotel, to see the local duelling pianos.

It’s a concept that originated in New Orleans in the 1930s, where ragtime musicians would “duel” on baby grand pianos to see who could play and sing songs requested by listeners faster, and better.

The Northern’s resident duelling pianists have a truly impressive repertoire - from Taylor Swift to Journey, there’s nothing they can’t do.

thenorthern.com.au/duelling-pianos

For more things to do in Byron Bay, see visitnsw.com