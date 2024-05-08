The Forgotten World Highway is a rail cart adventure, where you are on a modified golf cart and travel along 142km of track.

The Forgotten World Highway is a rail cart adventure, where you are on a modified golf cart and travel along 142km of track.

For your next minibreak, how about a series of adventures in the North Island’s trifecta of pleasant stays: Taumarunui, Whangamōmona and Whanganui National Park, writes Sam Carran

When the idea of a trip that involved Taumarunui, Whangamōmona, and Whanganui National Park for Easter weekend was first floated, I have to admit that it wasn’t high on my bucket list.

That was until you look up to see what you can actually do, courtesy of the Forgotten World Adventures.

So we packed the car, travelled the four and a half hours from Auckland (should have been three and a half, but Easter traffic) on a Friday afternoon and hunkered down in Taumarunui. But not before having a delicious Indian meal at Monsoon Indian Cuisine, that I’m told people travel far and wide for, which perfectly prepared us for the early start.

READ MORE: Five new things to do in Palmerston North and Manawatū

Forgotten World Highway

We started at 6.30am under a frosty, clear sky morning that this Southlander-turned-Aucklander handles nowhere near as well. We were told to dress warm before jumping on a bus to the beginning of the famed “highway”, where guide Ray was already in full swing.

You can clearly tell the guides love their job and are proud to show off this gem of a location. The Forgotten World Highway is a rail cart adventure, where you are on a modified golf cart and travel along 142km of track and native bush as part of the country’s oldest heritage trail.

We were on the expedition two-day trip, one of the things that the new owner, former professional rugby player Grant Ross, has implemented. Our trip involved 80km of track, through 20 hand-built tunnels on the Okahukura-Stratford line.

We absolutely got the weather for it, manning our own cart and taking in the beautiful sights, the pitch black tunnels, the waterway bridges you go over and the vast areas of farmland and scenery that you need to travel out of the city to get a glimpse of.

Throughout the trip there are stops to learn about the history, visiting whole towns that have been abandoned – and perhaps most importantly, stops for Midge’s home baking. The whole trip takes about eight hours and, being a millennial, I assumed I would get bored by the end. But the novelty never wore off.

The spots to stop and hear about the history were perfectly spread out and waiting to see what was coming out of each tunnel or around the next bend was always exciting. Did I mention we hit the jackpot with the weather? I don’t think the trip would have been as enjoyable in the rain, but the team make sure there are blankets and rain jackets if things turn to custard.

In fact, we had a farming couple from Whanganui in our group who said this was the best thing they’d done in years! So between the gushing reviews and our own experience, it wasn’t hard to see why this place was the busiest tourist area in the two years of Covid and a much-loved attraction, with 80 per cent of sales going to Kiwis.

The Forgotten World Highway is a rail cart adventure that spans 142km of track and native bush.

Whangamōmona Hotel

We hit Whangamōmona, New Zealand’s own republic, around 4.30pm. It’s a tiny place that decided in 1989 to secede and has since elected a dog as mayor, while a cockatoo and sheep have also staked their claims (it’s a human at the moment - boring).

You can also get your passport stamped if you so choose! We immediately went to the iconic Whangamōmona Hotel for our accommodation (included) and a well-earned beer.

You can choose to stay in the hotel itself or the lodge out the back that is still part of it. We chose the lodge as you get your own bathroom with each room, compared to shared facilities in the hotel.

It’s all a perfectly pleasant experience, with the hotel turning into a good pub to watch some sport and enjoy a burger in preparation for another early start the next day. Everyone is friendly and far less menacing than the sign on the state highway leading into the township: “Whangamōmona Republic warning – s**t can happen quickly”.

The highway features 20 hand-built tunnels along its route, adding to the excitement of the journey.

Helicopter ride to the jetboat around Whanganui River

Day two is where you get another chance to view our gorgeous country from a different angle. I’ve only been on a helicopter once before and the quick trip over the Whanganui National Park was as green and spectacular as far as the eye could see.

When you touch down you’ve got waterfalls to explore before making your way to the jet boat. The first stop is to Mangapurua Landing where you’ll walk 40 minutes to the Bridge to Nowhere, the largest and most intact structure relating to the Valley Soldier’s Settlement and a site that has category one Historic Place status in New Zealand.

As someone who hasn’t travelled down the Whanganui River before, nothing prepares you for the sun hitting the water, the huge cliffs you’re in between and the sights you get as you take each twist and turn, soaking it all in while you sit idle as you wait for kayakers to pass, or whipping along the 110km longest commercial jet boat ride in the Southern Hemisphere.

Grant told me he never gets sick of the trip no matter how many times he’s done it and that’s very easy to see why. And don’t worry adrenaline enthusiasts – the 360′s are included and encouraged!

With perfect weather and breathtaking landscapes, every twist and turn reveals another reason to fall in love with this offbeat corner of New Zealand.

The Whanganui River provides thrilling moments with commercial jet boat rides.

To say this trip is a hidden gem is an understatement.

Is it a bit pricey? Yes.

Do you get your money’s worth? Absolutely.

Despite the price tag, the memories made and experiences shared on this adventure make every penny worth it for those seeking something different.

Details

Forgotten World Adventures Expedition Trip in Taumarunui, Whangamōmona, and Whanganui.

Duration: two days

Cost: $2100 per person.



