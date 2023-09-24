Virgin Voyages' Valiant Lady cruise ship offers something for everyone, whether you're looking to indulge or unwind. Photo / Supplied

Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Brussels routes

If you’ve already flipped through this week’s Travel pages, read our story on Belgium and now feel inspired, there’s further good news. As of April 5 next year, and following a hiatus of over 20 years, Singapore Airlines is relaunching non-stop flights between Singapore and Brussels, operating four flights to Belgium’s capital every week. Haven’t read the story yet? Turn to P18 now. singaporeair.com/en

From April 5 2024, Singapore Airlines will launch a non-stop flight service between Singapore and Brussels. Photo / Vince Gx; Unsplash

Virgin returns

Virgin Voyages’ inaugural voyage Downunder will be sailing around Australia from December 2023 through to March 2024. If you missed out on a spot this time, Sir Rich’s company has just announced they’ll be heading back in 2024/2025 for a second season, complete with 15 brand new itineraries and 10 new ports that include Adelaide, Brisbane and Kangaroo Island. virginvoyages.com

Virgin Voyages will be heading back to Australia in 2024/2025 for a second season. Photo / Virgin Voyages

Paradise drives

We bet you’ve never considered a New Caledonia road trip but with such incredible nature, French cuisine and coastline, there are myriad reasons to jump behind the wheel. If you’re not sure where to begin, start with a guided road trip with tour operator, The Road Trip. With a meticulously designed itinerary, luxe accommodation, total flexibility and a bespoke app, there are two new tours to tempt you: an 11-day Grand Terre Tour and a 3-day Cultural Exploration Tour. theroadtrip.co.nz

Tour operator, The Road Trip design guided beautiful guided road trips in New Caledonia. Photo / Supplied

Tutus on tour

As if you needed another reason to holiday in the Maldives, Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort has introduced a new Ballet Retreat to its repertoire. Featuring the all-dancing, all-pirouetting Karis Scarlette, trained by the Royal Ballet, guests should pack their ballet shoes along with their bikinis and get ready for group classes and one-on-one tuition. Available for tutu-clad tots all the way up to adults from November 6-19. avanihotels.com/en/fares-maldives

Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort has introduced a new Ballet Retreat to its resort activities. Photo / Supplied

Spring into summer

There’s nothing like a summer festival – in November – to put you in a positive mood about the transitional seasons. The Great Kiwi Summer Festival on the shores of Lake Karapiro in Cambridge is taking place November 11-12 and promises to be a fun-filled day of free entertainment and family-friendly activities. Enjoy an inflatable floating waterpark on the lake, e-bike rental along the Te Awa, petanque games and a whole lot more. greatkiwisummer.co.nz