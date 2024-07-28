The first item Haddad packs is Pepto-Bismol, a form of Bismuth subsalicylate used to treat acid reflux, indigestion, heartburn, nausea, and diarrhoea.

“For the upset stomach you might get after trying that new restaurant,” she explains while showing a pack of chewable tablets. While Kiwis may find it tricky to find Pepto-Bismol in New Zealand, Gaviscon is effective for treating reflux and heartburn, while Immodium can treat nausea and diarrhoea.

Few places are worse to experience nausea and vomiting than on a plane or in an airport, so the second medication Haddad films while sitting on a plane is Zofran, a prescription medication for those gnarly symptoms. In New Zealand, the equivalent is Ondansetron.

The third recommended medication is an over-the-counter allergy tablet.

“Yes, Italy is green and beautiful. Tell that to your sinuses!” she writes over a clip showing a packet of Loratadine, which is available in New Zealand and treats symptoms of seasonal allergies such as sneezing and itchy eyes to congestion and fatigue.

Seasonal allergies can come with gnarly symptoms such as itchy eyes and fatigue. Photo / 123rf

It may seem unnecessary to take a first aid kit on a relaxing Greece getaway but Haddad makes the point that one can hurt themselves anywhere, and it’s best to be prepared.

“Wait until you scrape your leg trying to jump into the water in Greece,” she wrote in a caption while showing viewers a small 30-piece aid kit which included antibacterial fabric and waterproof bandages.

The fifth recommendation is Advil, a brand name for ibuprofen. Haddad reasons that, if an Aperol spritz doesn’t give you a headache on holiday, something else could, so it’s worth having them on hand.

Finally, Haddad suggests travellers pack bug spray “for the insects that can’t wait to meet you when you get there”, she says.

Travellers who want to minimise the number of liquids they take on flights could also purchase mosquito repellant wipes instead, one person suggested in the comments section, saying they had bought some on Amazon.

Another person asked why Ciprofloxacin and azithromycin were not on the list; antibiotics that can treat bacterial infections such as UTIs, pneumonia, diarrhoea and other intestinal infections. Haddad replied “part 2″, implying these were medications she would cover in another video.

What about travellers who fall ill overseas but still feel ‘off’ months later? The Herald spoke to a medical expert about why some travellers don’t “feel right” months after experiencing Bali Belly or other gastrointestinal illnesses abroad.