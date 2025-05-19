Phylicia Freeman

Performs in Revolution – A Celebration of Prince

What are your top tips on how to make the most of a holiday on Norwegian Aqua?

Plan out your meals for the week at the restaurants. They get crowded very quickly, and it takes off the pressure of trying to find a nice place to eat last minute. That way, you can arrange the rest of your night around dinner and the shows.

What’s one insider secret about cruise ships you can share?

When choosing which performance you want to go to, always go to the second show. By then, the performers are warmed up, and you usually get the best of their energy since right afterwards, they know they’re done for the night.

How did you first become a cruise ship entertainer?

Coming right out of university with a musical theatre degree, I had so much energy to get right to work on a show, so I auditioned for any and everything I could. A college friend and I would go to New York before class and audition as much as we could.

We saw the audition for NCL and decided it would be really cool. It was a great paying job and I saw that I could travel to Italy, which sold me: travelling to the Mediterranean, a dream destination, right after college, and getting paid. It took about a year for me to book my first job with NCL, but after I was in, I knew it would be a company I wanted to stay with for a while.

I never get tired of waking up in another country or on another side of the world, but let’s just say I’ve done about a contract a year for the last 10 years.

Revolution - A Celebration of Prince is one of the entertainment shows on board Norwegian Aqua, a new cruise ship from NCL.

What’s a typical day like for you on board Norwegian Aqua?

Life on Norwegian Aqua never stops. It is a privilege to sing and dance for a living, but it also comes with a lot of hard work.

In the morning, I usually work out or do something physically demanding, since our shows are very cardio-heavy, then afterwards, we usually have a rehearsal for the upcoming show.

I am also the vocal captain, so that means making sure I have re-blocks ready just in case a performer is down and holding cover rehearsals so that every singer feels comfortable with the material.

What’s the best thing about your job?

Seeing the faces of the audience while I’m on stage. I love interacting with the audience, making jokes, and loosening them up for a great time.

There are 18 bars and lounges on Norwegian Aqua, including the Penrose Atrium and Belvedere Bars. Photo / Stephanie Holmes

Gabrielle Sansone

Performs in Syd Norman’s Fleetwood Mac - Rumours

Gabrielle Sansone performs as Stevie Nicks in Rumours, one of the top shows on Norwegian Aqua, NCL's newest cruise ship,

What are your top tips on how to make the most of a holiday on Norwegian Aqua?

Try everything. There’s so much to do on the ship, so make sure you’ve got a good game plan so you can experience it all. All of the crew and management have put in so much work to get this ship running, and we’re very proud to share it with guests.

How did you first become a cruise ship entertainer?

I graduated from New York’s Circle in the Square Theater School right before the Covid pandemic happened. Cruise ships had already been on my radar and after the industry started to get back on its feet, Syd Norman’s on Norwegian Cruise Lines was one of the first jobs I auditioned for, and I booked it.

Norwegian Aqua is the fifth NCL ship that I’ve worked on.Through all my contracts, I’ve visited more than 25 countries.

Gabrielle Sansone, third left, performs as Stevie Nicks in the Fleetwood Mac tribute show on Norwegian Aqua. Photo / Stephanie Holmes

What’s a typical day like for you on board Norwegian Aqua?

A normal day on Norwegian Aqua can look different depending on where we’re docked and our show schedule. I perform 5 nights on a 7-day cruise, so much of my time is spent making sure my body, voice, and mind is in shape. Typically, we don’t finish a show until around 11pm, so I wake up around 10.30am to get ready for the day and grab some food.

If we are in port, I always love to try to get off and get some sunshine before all aboard time. Then I’ll spend time in the gym at around 3pm, and after that, I’ll start to get ready for my shows that night.

If we have a night off, I love seeing the other shows on board. Revolution and Elements are truly something special; the cast is wildly talented.

What’s the best thing about your job?

Seeing so many different places in the world. And of course, the friends you make along the way.

Norwegian Aqua, the newest ship from NCL, which had its inaugural cruise in March 2025 from Lisbon.

Do you get to enjoy parts of the ship that guests experience?

Yes, sometimes. My favourite restaurant is either Nama or Los Lobos. I have not yet tried the Aquacoaster - the hybrid waterslide-rollercoaster yet - but I’ve heard it’s really fun.

What’s one insider secret about cruise ships you can share?

Look for the ducks. We’ve got some special Syd Norman ducks that you can find exclusively on Norwegian Aqua, so keep your eyes sharp. I’m pretty good at hiding them.

Marzena Slodyczka

Norwegian Aqua Cruise Director

Norwegian Aqua's Cruise Director Marzena Slodyczka

Why did you first decide to pursue a career on cruise ships?

My career in cruise ships began by chance. One cold evening in Poland, I overheard a conversation on public transportation about working on cruise ships. Intrigued, I applied that same day. What started as a temporary adventure turned into a lifelong passion and career - one I wouldn’t trade for anything.

I’ve worked on 13 ships since starting in the industry, travelling to 82 countries and visiting more than 200 destinations.

I began my career with Norwegian Cruise Line in 2015 as a Cruise Director Staff. Over time, I advanced to the role of Assistant Cruise Director, and in 2020, I proudly stepped into the position of Cruise Director - an achievement that marked a defining moment in my journey.

What’s a typical day like for you?

My typical day begins with early morning meetings, where we review the previous day’s events and make necessary adjustments. After that, I spend time with our guests, ensuring they’re enjoying their stay - whether by hosting as the master of ceremonies or engaging in warm conversations.

Before the evening, I catch up on paperwork and logistics, and once night falls, it’s showtime. I host performances in the theatre and keep the energy high at our parties, making sure guests have a truly memorable experience.

What are your favourite areas of Norwegian Aqua?

The Aqua Slidecoaster is an absolute hit - a thrilling hybrid of rollercoaster and water slide. The twists, turns, and unexpected drops make it an unforgettable adventure for our guests.

Beyond the adrenaline rush, I am incredibly proud of our shows. The theatre is truly the heart of entertainment on board.

The AquaCoaster - a hybrid waterslide/rollercoaster - is one of the top attractions on board Norwegian Aqua, NCL's newest cruise ship.

What’s one insider secret about cruise ships you can share?

Cruise ships are like floating cities, and behind the scenes, there’s an entire hidden world guests never see.

For example, crew members have their own private areas - including gyms, lounges, and even secret passageways that allow us to move around efficiently without disrupting guest spaces.

How can guests make the most of their time on board Aqua?

Slide down the Aquacoaster with friends and family - it’s an absolute must-try.

Be sure to catch every show in our theatre, where incredible performances bring magic to life. And most importantly, don’t miss the chance to indulge in every single restaurant on board.

What are the essentials guests should pack for a holiday on a cruise ship?

Packing smart makes all the difference. I’d recommend: Comfortable and versatile clothing, a power bank and travel adapter, reusable water bottle and swimwear for the Aqua Slidecoaster.

Details

Stephanie Holmes travelled on Norwegian Aqua courtesy of NCL.

For more information on the ship, see ncl.com/cruise/aqua