The beef rendang, my personal favourite. Photo / Lachlan Rennie

2. Relaxing at the Sky Lounge Bar

It might seem excessive to dedicate an entire section to a bar, but this one was special. The Sky Lounge Bar served as a social hub, and the drink menu was expansive. From house wines and local beers to custom-made cocktails and mocktails, the bartenders were also up for a chat on all topics.

A view into the Sky Lounge Bar and the outdoor dining area.

Highlights included the Long-Tail, Sailor’s Ruin, and a standout cucumber-mint creation I kept returning to. Snacks like Keripik (Indonesian crackers) and kumara chips were always within reach.

3. Chilling on the Bridge Deck

The Bridge Deck had something for everyone. It featured sunbeds where I spent hours reading, a jacuzzi that was perfect after a day swimming in the sea, and even a spa area with a dedicated on-board masseuse. Looking back, skipping a massage is one of my few regrets.

The spa room aboard the Aqua Blu.

The deck also doubled as a sunrise workout space, fully equipped for outdoor exercise. Working out at dawn with the islands and the sea as my backdrop was unforgettable.

4. Soaking up rays on the Sun Deck

The Sun deck lives up to its name. It’s on the top level of the ship, fitted out with a wraparound lounge, outdoor seating, a bar and 360 views. It made the perfect social space for the regular sundowners’ drinks we had every evening during golden hour.

It is also equally great for stargazing, with vast views of the Milky Way. A personal highlight was watching swarms of fruit bats fly over my head as I sipped a cocktail.

The sun deck, perfect for watching sunsets.

5. Gathering in the Main Deck Salon

The Salon on the main deck was our home base aboard the ship. After long days out in the sun, it was the ideal spot to cool off, read, or play board games with fellow guests. It also doubled as a nice place for an afternoon siesta when needed.

It was also where we had our daily briefings, watched documentaries, and relived the day through photos and videos captured by the crew.

The Salon, my home base aboard the Aqua Blu.

6. A room that is better than home

I was on the top deck with one of the smaller rooms, but it was certainly big enough for me. With a raised double king bed, large windows, an ensuite with a shower, large cupboards and a Nespresso machine, it was, without question, an upgrade from home.

My room, where I had amazing sleep paired with amazing views.

My room was also equipped with its own laundry bag, which I’d fill and return from the day to find empty, with clean, folded clothes in its place. I also found a surprise inside the cupboards, with my own Aqua Blu gown, slippers, dry bag and hydro flask.

7. Unbeatable service

The service is what really makes a luxury cruise like Aqua Blu stand out. With extremely kind and attentive staff, they always seemed to know what I wanted before I even did. The ship was always spotless, and I never got used to seeing my empty drinks disappear without me even seeing someone picking them up.

The service extended beyond the ship, too, with everything meticulously considered. Every time we reached a new destination on a trip, staff would be there to greet us with a damp scented towel, a chilly bin of drinks and a grin.

8. Ultimate comfort, no matter the temperature

Despite its past as a naval vessel, Aqua Blu is now completely transformed into a modern marvel. The ship is fully air-conditioned, with customisable temperatures for each suite, which was crucial in the Indonesian heat. Drinking water is distilled on board, so no worrying about Bali belly, and the vessel is equipped with stabilisers, making for smooth sailing.

The motorboat being taken back on board. Photo / Lachlan Rennie

Aqua Blu also carries two motorboats, which we used for every expedition. Watching them be craned back onto the ship after each outing was a bit of a show in itself.

New Zealand Herald Travel sailed as a guest courtesy of Aqua Expeditions.