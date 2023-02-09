Travel editor Stephanie Holmes describes what it's like travelling through Auckland International Airport after the floods. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland Airport saw major disruptions when record rainfall fell on January 27 and the international terminal was flooded, causing all flights to be grounded and passengers stranded. But how are things now? On her way to the Gold Coast, Travel Editor Stephanie Holmes finds out.

Airline: Air New Zealand

From: Auckland International Airport

To: Gold Coast Airport, Queensland, Australia

Visas and requirements: New Zealand passport holders can travel to Australia visa-free. There are no longer any Covid regulations or restrictions for travel to Queensland, and no mandatory isolation period if you test positive while you’re there. You still need to fill out Australia’s paper Incoming Passenger Card for every passenger in your travelling party.

Departure airport experience: The chaos seen at the international terminal two weeks ago is almost a distant memory for departing passengers now. Queues are perhaps a little longer than usual, but not much, and some Air New Zealand passengers were being directed to queue behind the check-in desk, rather than using the self-service kiosks. Not all self-service bag drop stations were in operation but there were two helpful Air New Zealand staff members working on desks to help keep things flowing. I was checked-in and through to security within 10 minutes.

A friend who travelled through the airport a few days after the floods had noticed a rather pungent aroma in the building - I’m pleased to say that was gone for my departure.

Shops, restaurants and duty free were all open and there were plenty of passengers around. It almost felt like the old days of travelling.

Our plane was slightly delayed taking off as one crew member was later to arrive at the airport. The passengers in the departure lounge all seemed to take it in good humour.

Air New Zealand A321-20 aircrafts. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Seat: 5E, a middle seat in a 3-3 configuration on an A321 plane. There were lots of families travelling with young children at the front of the plane, too, but they were pretty well behaved considering it was a 9am flight and they would have had a very early start. Even though the middle seat is the worst on the plane, this one was actually relatively comfortable with plenty of legroom and my neighbours either side were respectful of personal space.

Crew: The all-female flight crew were super friendly and happy, complimenting passengers on their outfits and offering plenty of smiles and chat.

Passengers: There were about 150 people on board (capacity is about 240, the flight attendant told me). Plenty of families off for a Gold Coast holiday. Barely anybody was wearing masks.

Food and drink: Breakfast was served for works passengers promptly after take-off - a choice of a vegetable frittata or bircher muesli, both with a pain au chocolat pastry, which was freshly warmed from the oven and the chocolate was satisfyingly oozy. There was a full bar service, and all cutlery and packaging was compostable, served on plastic trays. Seat-only passengers could order and pay for snacks and drinks.

Entertainment: A good selection of new movies and old classics, plus plenty of full box-set TV shows, music and games. Earbud headphones were provided, also packaged in compostable paper, rather than plastic.

Arrival airport experience: The Gold Coast’s new terminal opened in November, part of a A$260 million expansion project. It was clean, modern, spacious and the staff were welcoming. We were through immigration quickly thanks to self-service kiosks and no other flights arriving at the same time as us. Bags were out pretty promptly and we were outside in the muggy air within half an hour.

The best bit: I was concerned Auckland Airport would still be feeling the effects of the floods, but I needn’t have worried - everything went smoothly and seamlessly.

The worst bit: A minor gripe, but I couldn’t find any water stations to fill up my reusable bottle once we landed at the Gold Coast, and I didn’t want to buy a single use plastic one, so I went without. I was gasping by the time I got to my accommodation.

Final verdict: A generally good experience. I hope Auckland Airport’s journey back to normal service isn’t hampered by Cyclone Gabrielle.