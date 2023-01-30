Around 100 passengers slept in Auckland Airport last night as knock-on flood disruption affects flights. Photo / Supplied, Auckland Airport

International travellers are being asked to wait for flight confirmation before coming to Auckland Airport today, as it recovers from the weekend’s weather events.

New Zealand’s busiest airport is hoping to move 25,000 passengers today on 61 inbound an 61 outbound services, after flood water forced Auckland to suspend flights on Friday and Saturday.

Still, the airport is asking that passengers only looking to rebook flights to contact their airlines or travel agents rather than turning up to the airport in person.

There is a backlog in travel and disruptions following a 37-hour international travel closure this weekend.

Auckland Airport chief executive, Carrie Hurihanganui says that they are asking travellers to help ease the congestion and get passengers moving.

“Our goal remains to get people home as soon as possible, but the reality is there is huge backlog of flights to get through following the impact of severe flooding,” she says.

“If possible, it would be really helpful if travellers could wait until they have their flight booked and scheduled for travel that day before coming to the international terminal, and for meeters and farewellers to use our wait zone, or pickup/drop off area for farewells.

As the backlog of international passengers continues to affect travel many travellers are still spending the night in the terminal.

Around 100 passengers slept in the terminal overnight on Sunday, and thirty passengers were housed in the Auckland Airport Marae.

Advice to passengers departing Auckland this week

Passengers are told to prepare for delays and knock on disruptions this week.

Only travellers with flights booked and scheduled are asked to travel to the international terminal. Affected passengers are asked to check with their airlines to rebook flights rather than coming to the airport in person - due to the minimal staffing.

Travellers are asked to allow extra time for check in and screening, when flying through Auckland.

Domestic services continue as scheduled.

Those greeting or dropping off passengers are asked not to enter the terminal and use the designated drop-off / pick up area.