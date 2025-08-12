He ought to know.

Travelling internationally from Auckland often means a long haul, unless you’re visiting your cousin in Sydney. The real dangers are the ones you deal with every time you fly – getting whacked by a meal cart, inhaling lavatory fumes, or being trapped in a seat that leaves you with aching knees and a stiff back.

So what are the real problem seats? Specifically, should you choose a window or aisle seat? Front or back? Are there some seats on a plane that are safer than others?

Watch for passengers trying to stuff too much luggage into the overhead bin. Photo / 123rf

Flying can be dangerous no matter where you sit

It starts even before you get to your seat, according to passengers like Dave Dzurick, a retired broadcast engineer from Tucson, Arizona.

“During boarding, so many folks are wearing backpacks and they really don’t manage them well,” he says. “I’ve been whacked many times as a passenger goes by and turns to see what row they are in. When they turn their bodies – whack!”

He makes a fair point. You can get into trouble no matter where you decide to sit, so always be on your guard.

Specifically, watch for passengers trying to stuff too much luggage into the overhead bin; that extra stuff can easily fall on your head. I once interviewed someone who got bonked by a bowling ball. Seriously. Ouch!

Okay, but let’s talk about the seats.

No, exit row and bulkhead aren’t always that great

Let’s start with the seats everyone thinks are a win: exit rows and bulkheads. Sure, they offer extra legroom, but they come with hidden risks.

“Exit row seats are great until you realise you’ve lost all your under-seat storage,” says Charlie Neville, marketing director at JayWay Travel. “And if you’re not prepared to handle the responsibility of an emergency exit, you’re better off skipping them.”

Not to put too fine a point on what he’s saying, if you’re in an exit row and something goes wrong, you may need to open the door, and you could get trampled by other passengers trying to get out.

Bulkhead seats, meanwhile, might seem like a luxury – until you realise you’re in prime baby bassinet territory. Camus learned this the hard way on a recent long-haul flight to Europe.

“I thought I’d scored with the extra legroom,” he recalls. “But then a baby started crying, and didn’t stop for hours. Add in the constant foot traffic from the lavatory line, and I didn’t sleep a wink.”

And don’t even get me started on middle seats. Being sandwiched between two other passengers can be dangerous to your mental health.

In the aisle seat? Everyone wants your seat. Photo / 123rf

The aisle seat: a magnet for mishaps

If you think the aisle seat is your safe haven, think again. For some air travellers, it could be the most dangerous seat on the plane.

It’s the meal carts. As a guy with long legs, I often have no choice but to lean into the aisle a little. And for some reason – I’m not sure why – flight attendants always seem to say “excuse me” after they’ve slammed into my knees with the meal cart. Aren’t you supposed to say that before you plough into someone?

“And don’t even get me started on the people who use my headrest to steady themselves on their way back from the lavatory,” says Marelle Kuo, an author from Detroit.

Okay, I won’t. But that’s yet another hazard of the aisle seat.

The worst part is that everyone wants your seat. Your travel companion asks if you want to trade (no). The guy in the middle seat across the aisle wants to know if he can sit next to his wife because they’re on their honeymoon (no). The nervous mum says she has to sit next to her teenage daughter (sorry, no).

But really, you don’t have the opportunity to explain that the aisle seat is kinda dangerous when you think about it. The meal cart seems to be aiming for your knees. It’s a magnet for mishaps.

How about the back of the plane?

Statistically, the back of the plane is the safest place to be during an accident. But is it the best place for you otherwise?

It is for someone like Brandon Barron, a communications consultant for a timeshare exit company, who recently flew from Atlanta to Orlando with his four young children.

“With four small bladders, being close to the restroom is a must,” Barron says. “Plus, it puts us in the back of the plane, which statistically has a higher survival rate in crashes.”

But for solo travellers, the back of the plane can feel like purgatory. The overhead bins will be full by the time you reach your seat, you’ll feel every bump of turbulence, and you’ll wait the longest to deplane. Also, it’s noisy, because that’s where the families often go.

So you have to ask yourself, just who is the back of the plane safe for?

Sitting on the aisle seat means you have quick access to the aisle in case of an emergency. Photo / 123rf

Is there a better seat on the plane?

I checked in with Frank Harrison, regional security director for the Americas at World Travel Protection, to find out where to sit on a plane.

“I always prefer an aisle seat within three rows of an exit because being close significantly increases the chances of a swift evacuation in an emergency,” he told me. “In a crisis, every second counts, and I want to be in a position where I can move quickly if needed.”

The aisle seat is a compromise. You have to mind your arms and legs – it’s those meal carts – and you have to tolerate people using your headrest as support. But you also have quick access to the aisle in case of an emergency, or if you just need to use the restroom.

The type of aircraft also plays a role in his decision. On low-wing jets, he aims for seats near the wing root, mid-cabin, because that’s typically the strongest part of the fuselage. On high-wing turboprops, he prefers sitting toward the front.

“These aircraft often have fewer mid-cabin emergency exits, with most located at the front or rear,” he says.

Can you avoid a dangerous seat on a plane?

So, what’s a traveller to do? In the end, there’s no such thing as a “safe” airline seat, and it really depends on what you prefer. Families might feel more comfortable in the back. A business traveller might go for an exit row seat.

Here are a few guiding principles:

Never forget to check the seat map. Photo / Getty Images

Check the seat map

Some seats have practically zero legroom or are next to the lavatory, and they’re objectively bad. Seats directly behind exit rows do not recline. Exit rows and bulkhead seats have immovable armrests. Know before you fly.

Stay away from high-traffic areas

Steer clear of the seats near the galley or bathrooms if you want a little peace and quiet.

Move if you’re in a bad seat

You’re allowed to move within your class of service the moment the cabin doors close. Just make sure you follow the instructions of the crew.

The most dangerous seat on the plane isn’t the one with the lowest survival rate in a crash. It’s the one that turns your flight into an endurance test. Whether it’s a cramped middle seat, a noisy bulkhead, or an aisle seat in the line of fire, the real risks are the ones you deal with every time you fly.

Next time you book a flight, take a closer look at that seat map. Your knees – and your sanity – will thank you.

Christopher Elliott is an author, consumer advocate, and journalist. He founded Elliott Advocacy, a nonprofit organization that helps solve consumer problems. He publishes Elliott Confidential, a travel newsletter, and the Elliott Report, a news site about customer service. If you need help with a consumer problem, you can reach him here or email him at chris@elliott.org.