What is the worst seat on a plane? It’s not what you think

By Christopher Elliott
NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Statistically, planes are still the safest form of mass transportation. But which seat is the best? Photo / 123rf

Every time I board a flight, I think about safety. But am I worrying about the wrong thing?

By “safety” I mean: is my plane going to collide with a helicopter or flip over and burst into flames when it lands? (It hasn’t exactly been a banner year for aviation

