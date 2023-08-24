Airplane seats are a pain in the neck, but should you choose window or aisle to avoid a sore back? Photo / Getty Images

Plane seat selection can be a real pain in the neck. Now a leading orthopaedic surgeon has weighed in on the debate as to whether aisle seats or windows are the better choice.

Spine surgeon Alpesh A. Patel, who practises for Chicago’s Northwestern Medical Group, is an aisle guy. If you don’t want lower lumbago, perhaps you should be too.

Patel recently shared his tips with Fodor’s Travel on getting the best night sleep on a plane and arriving at your destination, minus the crick in your neck.

Aisle seats are the obvious choice, he says. While there’s no harm in booking a seat with a wing view, the big issue is the restriction on getting up and walking the cabin.

The best way to combat back pain on a plane is regular exercise, and getting up from our seat often.

“When sitting, the discs in the lower back are three to five times more stressed than when standing,” he told the magazine.

“That’s why sitting for a long time just puts a lot more pressure on your lower back.”

Most seats are fairly bad at supporting your spine for the long-haul.

If you want the best chance of fighting back pain on your flight, make sure you secure an aisle seat and plenty of opportunities to move.

Stretch now, save later pain

Patel advises travellers take the opportunity to stretch out in the departure lounge, especially if you’ve booked a middle row.

Walk around and stretch your back, 20 minutes to half an hour before takeoff.

Runner’s lunges, hip rotations and back twists are perfect exercises for pre-boarding.

You may look like a maniac but your back will be perfectly tender for the flight.

Patel says he likes to stretch out to make sure he is “as loose as I can be with my lower back, hamstrings, and hips,” before getting on the plane.

There may be less opportunity for exercise in the aisles.

Should I pack a pillow?

Flying with a pillow in your lower back is something that many travellers swear by - but don’t invest too much in your travel cushion.

Patel warns there is “no science to it”, back pain is more likely to do with long periods of rest, rather than lack of support.

Hot tip: Hand warmers

Forgot your pain killers? Patel’s hot tip is to carry some heat packs for pain relief.

Heat packs and hand warmers are a TSA-approved method you can pack in your carry on. Apply to your lower back to loosen up sore, knotted muscles. Ice packs are an option too, but don’t let them melt. Frozen liquids are allowed past security checks, but only if they remain solid. Some pharmacies sell instant cold packs for this issue.

Balance relaxation and exercise

Getting shuteye on a long-haul flight is all about balance. Patel advises to keep muscles loose and pain free, you should be walking almost every hour.

A solid sleep (if that is ever possible) may end up leaving you with worse back pain and feeling less rested than regular exercise.

“Back pain has to do more with sitting and inactivity than anything else that comes along with air travel,” he says.

Take your time, if you have to get up to go to the WC. Take the opportunity to stretch out or do some lunges at the bulkhead. You’ll thank yourself later.