There are few situations where watching a movie in the middle of the day or watching several back-to-back is encouraged but a plane is one of them.

For some, in-flight films are of no interest but for most, they’re as much a part of the flight routine as safety briefings and meal service.

The question is, when people settled in for a long flight with Air New Zealand or Qantas this year, what did they choose to watch?

Air New Zealand travellers reveal a soft spot for drama

On Air New Zealand flights, the top-watched film was easily the most popular, with around 27,000 more views than the movie in second place.

It was also new, filmed in 2022, and gave viewers a dose of drama and comedy starring the beloved Tom Hanks. The movie in question? A Man Called Otto.

Based on the New York Times bestseller A Man Called Ove, the film follows Otto Anderson (Hanks), a grumpy 63-year-old man who has lost his wife and sees no meaning in life. Then, a young family move in next door and chaos (and friendship) ensues.

The movie was watched 176,000 times by Air New Zealand travellers but is it any good? According to the major review aggregator website, Rotten Tomatoes, 70 per cent of 207 critics’ reviews are positive and the film has an average rating of 6.1/10.

A consensus line on the website states: “Check all cynicism at the door and allow A Man Called Otto to tug at your heartstrings with its tried-and-true tune — it just might sing.”

In second place was John Wick: Chapter 4 with around 149,000 views. The American neo-noir action thriller film, released in 2023, is the fourth in the series and stars Keanu Reeves. It’s your typical action drama, full of pistol duels, assassins, car chases and other drama.

Close behind with 148,000 views was the similarly action-packed Fast X, a 2023 American action film which is the 11th film in the Fast and Furious franchise.

Other top films included No Hard Feelings, Avatar: The Way of Water, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Guardians of the Galaxy and Moana.

Qantas travellers are tickled pink

On Qantas flights, one film skyrocketed to the top of the watchlist, despite only being launched in July 2023.

Yet, considering its global popularity, it’s no surprise travellers were eager to spend their flight watching the box office hit, Barbie.

Qantas was pleased to report the film was number one, given its starring actress, Margot Robbie, is Australian herself.

Travellers weren’t the only ones who watched and enjoyed the film. Barbie was named one of 2023′s top 10 films by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute.

It also received 12 Grammy Award nominations, nine Golden Globe Awards, and set a record for the most Critics’ Choice Awards with 18 awards.

The second most watched film on Qantas flights was Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, an action-adventure film released in 2023. According to critics, the fifth film in the franchise was not as thrilling as previous ones but Harrison Ford’s performance made it well worth a watch.

Third place was held by another movie with an Australian link, Ticket To Paradise, a 2022 romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney as a divorced couple attending their daughter’s wedding. While the film is set in Bali, most of the filming took place in Queensland, Australia.

What about television shows?

Travellers appear to enjoy their television shows just as much as their movies. However, it seemed little travellers were the most active watchers on Air New Zealand flights, with the Australian animated show, Bluey, ranking number one with 586,000.

The second top shop was Young Sheldon, a coming-of-age sitcom that is a spinoff prequel to the popular show The Big Bang Theory. In third place was The Last of Us, a post-apocalyptic drama television series.

