Here’s where to eat and drink on a budget in the pricey city. Video / Jenni Mortimer

In Singapore and no idea where to eat? These recommendations will leave your belly full, your wallet happy and your time well spent.

With 48 hours on the clock, it can be tricky to tick off the best spots to get a taste of Singapore, not to mention to keep to a budget in the most expensive city to rent in the world.

So with the clock ticking, I set myself a mission. Find the best cheap places eats in Singapore, as well as hunt down the perfect morning coffee and a sweet treat.

I was based near Katong, an on-the-rise province, which thankfully had some of the best recommendations in all of Singapore, within walking distance and some hawker stands that were a short Uber ride away, but well worth the trip.

From the iconic Tian Tian Michelin Star chicken and rice to a laksa that’s the stuff of legends, here are five epic spots to eat in Singapore when you are short on time.

328 Katong Laksa

When it comes to death-row meals, mine will forever be a laksa and this is one well worth taking to the grave.

Easily the most popular laksa in Singapore, 328 Katong Laksa has well-earned its accolades, even beating chef Gordon Ramsey in a hawker challenge.

Their chicken and prawn laksa is a standout, with its orange lemak coconutty stock, chilli and prawn oil, heavy hae bee presence and cut noodles - meaning you only need a spoon to eat it. I had the smaller bowl, which was more than enough for a full meal and left me very satisfied down to the last brothy drop. The hype is well worth it and certainly one of the best cheap eats Singapore has to offer.

Price: Small/Medium Laksa $6.30 ($7.50)

Where to find it: 51 East Coast Rd, Katong

328 Katong Laksa. Photo / NZ Herald





Wangs Noodle and Dumpling house

Blink and you might miss it, but the ever-so-tiny Wang’s Noodle and Dumpling House is worth hunting down. Based in a tiny Hawker stall and tucked away in a corner, this Singapore food offering is packed with flavour.

I ordered the Red Chilli Dumpling Lamian and the quality blew my mind. The handmade noodles had the perfect amount of bite, the pork and chive dumplings were huge, juicy and packed with flavour and the chilli oil contained the perfect amount of heat and a crispiness that juxtaposed the softness of the dish.

The dishes aren’t hard to spot either, in their iconic blue and white china print. Don’t miss this spot.

Price: Red Chilli Dumpling Lamian: $4.50 ($5.40)

Where to find it: 80 Marine Parade Central (recently under new management) or 630 Bedok Reservoir Road (old management and chef)

Wangs Noodle & Dumpling House. Photo / NZ Herald

Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken and Rice

This humble hawker stall doesn’t look like much from the exterior, but if you look closely it boasts what most restaurants could only dream of – a Michelin Star. While queues at key meal times are usually long for this stall, I went at 10.45am and only had one person in front of me.

Ordering their famed, but simple, chicken and rice – the dish responsible for the star – I was served chicken so succulent it shined. The chicken was juicy and tender and fell apart in my mouth, while the sauce was the perfect partner with the right balance of salty and sweet and the rice soaked it up. It also came with a hot sauce on the side, which packed a kick that partnered well with the incredible softness of the chicken.

Price: Chicken and Rice $5 ($6)

Where to find it: Maxwell Food Centre, 1 Kadayanallur Street

Tian Tian Chicken and Rice. Photo / NZ Herald





Birds of Paradise Gelato

This boutique gelato joint is modern in aesthetic and taste, using real natural ingredients, herbs and spices to flavour their delicious gelato offerings.

Their most popular flavour is strawberry basil and I tried that with white chrysanthemum and both were subtle in flavour but bold in freshness. The store has a cool vibe and the perfect choice to dip into and cool off after a hot day in the Singapore sun.

However, if you are nowhere near Birds of Paradise, simply grab another Singaporean street treat of icecream in bread, which is available at loads of stalls all over Singapore and usually costs $1-$2. Boost the fun by selecting the rainbow bread option.

Price: One flavour $4.70 cup ($5.60)

Where to find it: 63 East Coast Road, Katong

Birds of Paradise Gelato. Photo / NZ Herald

Humble Origins coffee

It can be hard to find the perfect flat white when travelling but Humble Origins gave me my ideal morning fix that kept me coming back. This spot is cool, with an eco-friendly vibe – including seating made from cardboard and a small but carefully curated menu with speciality coffees.

The beans were bold and rich and the coffee came perfectly brewed with silky milk and an adorable simple but practical closeable takeaway cup.

Price: Flat white $5 ($6)

Where to find it: 475 Joo Chiat Road