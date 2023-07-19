The hotel is on the doorstep of the city’s nightlife district, Courtenay Place, but is still a surprisingly quiet place to sleep. Photo / TRYP by Wyndham

Georgina Campbell stays at TRYP by Wyndham in Wellington.

Location: Situated on the lower end of Tory St, the hotel is extremely handy to Wellington’s recently opened Exhibition and Convention Centre, Tākina. It’s also on the doorstep of the city’s nightlife district, Courtenay Place, but is still a surprisingly quiet place to sleep.

Style: TRYP transports you back in time with the hotel’s interior design completed in an Art Deco style. Think lots of black and white tiles, velvet-style fabrics, and geometric mirrors.

The hotel’s interior design was completed in the Art Deco style. Photo / TRYP by Wyndham

Perfect for: Couples wanting to spend a weekend in Wellington within walking distance of the city’s hospitality scene or those attending business conferences at Tākina or Te Papa.

First impressions: The building is heritage listed dating back to 1925. I am immediately struck by the gorgeous exterior bricks while also comforted by the fact the building has been earthquake strengthened to 100 per cent of the New Building Standard. The lobby is not quite Great Gatsby glam but it is elegant.

Check-in experience: Quick and easy. I filled out some minor paperwork, got my swipe card, and headed up to the third floor via an elevator.

Rooms: I stay in the premium one-bedroom apartment. It comes with a fully equipped kitchenette with everything you need to cook a meal for yourself on a longer stay in the city. There’s a dining room table and chairs, a desk, and a lounge area with a television. Everything is in keeping with the Art Deco theme including bold prints on the walls. There are 10 room types to choose from (including a penthouse) with pricing ranging from $299 to $2000 per night.

The premium one-bedroom apartment had a comfy king-size bed. Photo / TRYP by Wyndham

Bathroom: The en suite is small but practical. There’s a shower, vanity, and toilet and the black tapware created a sense of style. There’s also a washing machine and dryer stacked on top of one another with both laundry powder and liquid provided. Shampoo, conditioner, body wash and hand soap, and lotion were supplied in big bottles with a lovely citrus, sandalwood and kiwifruit fragrance. I make a beeline for the shower after a long day at work. It is a little bit fiddly to switch between the standard shower head and the rain shower head but once I get the hang of it, it is relaxing. There is a hairdryer too.

Food and drink: A complimentary light continental breakfast is provided in a lounge area adjacent to the lobby. A Nespresso coffee machine is on hand along with toast, pastries, muesli, yoghurt, spreads, cheese, and ham. There is also a lolly bar if you’re in need of a sweet treat. A range of teas, hot chocolate, instant coffee, and plunger coffee is also in the bedroom.

A complimentary light continental breakfast is provided. Photo / TRYP by Wyndham

Facilities: There’s a free 24-hour gym, a meeting room, free Wi-Fi, and a car park across the road.

In the neighbourhood: We put a bottle of wine in the fridge and had a glass in our room before heading out for dinner on Cuba St, where there are lots of great dining options. It was an easy stroll along Courtenay Place to get there. The waterfront is also nearby if you feel like heading out for a morning walk to start your day. Panhead is a stone’s throw away from the hotel if you fancy sampling the craft beer the capital is famous for.

Accessibility: The public entrance is accessible, and there is an elevator, as well as accessible rooms available.

Contact: reservations@trypwellington.co.nz