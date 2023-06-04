The former T&G Building, now The Dome, is the go-to backdrop for selfies during Napier's annual Art Deco festival. Photo / Hawkes Bay NZ

Opinion

Art Deco, sometimes referred to as Deco, is a style of visual arts, architecture and design that first appeared in France just before World War I.

Its name was derived from the Exposition Internationale des Arts Décoratifs et Industriels Modernes, held in Paris in 1925, where the style was first exhibited.

Art Deco influenced the design of buildings, furniture, jewellery, fashion, cars, cinemas, trains, ocean liners, and everyday objects such as radios. It is a modern art style that attempts to infuse functional objects with artistic touches.

The distinguishing features of the style are clean shapes, often with a streamlined geometric look. Simple decorative themes include sunbursts and fountains, skyscraper shapes, and symbols of speed, power, and flight.31dt

Art Deco in America

Art Deco developed into a major style in the 1930s and the Chrysler Building in New York, which was designed by William Van Alen, a French-trained American architect.

Financed by Walter P Chrysler, founder of the automobile company that bears his name, this iconic skyscraper has been built with architectural details that reference Chrysler products.

This includes the building’s gargoyles, modelled on the Chrysler hood ornament, and details along the exterior of the 31st floor that are reminiscent of radiator caps . . . how clever is that!

There are seven arched crowns at the top, each of which bears a distinctive sunburst pattern for which the Art Deco style is known for.

The arches of the shimmering spire evoke spinning chrome hubcaps as well as rising suns.

The geometric quality of the crown reflects streamlined, machine-age elegance, so typical of American Art Deco.

Napier

Napier’s world-renowned collection of Art Deco buildings owes its existence to the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated the Hawke’s Bay region in February 1931.

You'll feel a million dollars cruising past Napier's architectural gems on an Art Deco Trust Vintage Car Tour. Photo / supplied.

The main reason why Art Deco was chosen for the rebuild was because it was fashionable, and Napier wanted to be modern.

Every year in February Napier steps back in time and celebrates what life was like between 1920 and 1940 as part of the Art Deco Festival Napier. Surrounded by Art Deco architecture, this sets the scene for the most magical immersive celebration of the year.

Appreciating Art Deco

I remember when my parents bought a new lounge suite. Happy to receive the old one, I never appreciated the style and design of it as being Art Deco. Collectors now would give an eye tooth for that suite. It is now probably reupholstered and sitting in someone’s lounge being enjoyed.

My grandfather was a cabinet maker and I watched him produce beautiful tabletops with Art Deco-styled wooden inlay, which turned a plain-looking table, into something stunning and original and very Art Deco.

The clothes

Furs, felt hats, boaters, braces, double-breasted jackets, flapper dresses and eye-catching Art Deco brooches or strings of pearls made the Art Deco era come alive.

Art Deco fashion introduced geometric shapes and long lines, bias-cut dresses, and exaggerated accessories. Black, gold, and silver with pops of blue, orange, and yellow made up the Art Deco fashion colour palette.

The revival

Although the style went out of fashion in most places during World War II, beginning in the late 1960s there was a renewed interest in Art Deco design. Into the 21st century Art Deco has continued to be a source of inspiration in such areas as decorative art, fashion, and jewellery design.