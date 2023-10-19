The number of flights booked by Kiwis increased more than 50 per cent this year according to a major online travel agency.

Kiwis booked 53 per cent more flights for travel in 2023 compared to the same period (January 1 to October 1) in 2022, data from Webjet shows.

Of these flights, more were bound for international and transtasman destinations.

In 2022, 31 per cent of all bookings made between January and October for travel that year were to overseas destinations. In 2023, this increased to 39 per cent.

The hunger for travel isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, with preemptive flight bookings also on the rise.

This year, Kiwis have made 49 per cent more bookings for travel taking place next year (2024) compared to bookings made in 2022 for 2023 travel.

So, where are Kiwis flying to?

Nowhere too exotic, according to Webjet. Long-favoured holiday hot spots dominate the list of destinations Kiwis have booked to fly to in 2024.

Brisbane is top of the list, followed by Sydney, Melbourne and then Gold Coast.

Islands such as Apia (Samoa) and Fiji take fifth and sixth place, while Rarotonga is eighth and Tonga is 10th.

The only long-haul destination to make the list is London, in ninth place. However, this is no surprise. Not only do Kiwis love visiting the Big Smoke, but it’s also one of the most popular gateways to Europe.

This spot has been extremely popular with tourists in 2022 and 2023 according to our social media feeds and Toni Ambler, the managing director for Contiki and Luxury Gold in Aotearoa and Australia.

“2022 and 2023 have been the year of Europe,” Ambler told Herald Travel in May. “For the rest of the year, everyone is keen to go to the UK or Britain,” she said.

Top 10 international/transtasman destinations booked for travel in 2024

1. Brisbane

2. Sydney

3. Melbourne

4. Gold Coast

5. Apia (Samoa)

6. Fiji

7. Perth

8. Rarotonga

9. London

10. Tonga