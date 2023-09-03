Stay overnight in the cockpit of a plane at Woodlyn Park in Waitomo. Photo / Supplied

Stay overnight in the cockpit of a plane at Woodlyn Park in Waitomo. Photo / Supplied

To commemorate 50 years since the passing of J.R.R. Tolkien, Sunday Travel spoke to Lydia Waaka, Motel Manager at Woodlyn Park in Waitomo. North Island accommodation fit for a Hobbit ...

Woodlyn Park offers stays in all sorts of accommodations, including our cave motels, a Bristol Freighter Plane, our Waitanic Express train, or our Waitanic Ship. They have in the past worked hard as a warplane, a navy patrol boat and a carriage from the steam train era. The cave unit is built underground and located within the famous glow worm caves area in Waitomo.

The WWII Patrol Boat is now called The Waitanic at Woodlyn Park motel in Waitomo. Photo / Supplied

Everyone loves a novelty stay in a different type of abode and we have been listed as one of the top 10 unique accommodations in the world.

Most people won’t know the true stories behind each unique stay. The plane was one of the last Allied planes out of Vietnam; possibly the only accommodation of its type in the world. A 1950s Bristol Freighter fully refurbished into two beautiful self-contained motel units.

The World War II patrol boat was originally a Fairmile Ship built in 1942. It’s now the latest motel attraction. This boat is part of New Zealand’s history as 12 were built for anti-submarine patrol in the Islands during WWII and only a couple survived including this one: The Motunui, now renamed as The Waitanic.

As Waitomo is full of underground caverns, the owner was inspired to build underground, so the Cave Holiday Motel was developed. Created two years after the final Lord of the Rings film was released, these two motels are bermed beneath a hill where sheep and a donkey wander and graze.

The two motels making up the Cave Holiday Motel are built beneath a hill. Photo / Supplied

The cockpit unit of the plane is a very popular option for guests. It truly is a unique piece and there is no other such plane accommodation existing in the world. The cockpit can sleep up to four people, with one bed located in the cockpit along with the original pilot seats.

I really enjoy the Captain’s Room because it’s great for family time and kids love running up and down.

While in the area, I’d recommend visiting the caves. Bear in mind there isn’t just one “Waitomo Caves” - there are several operators and tours to choose from.

Ruakuri Bush Walk is a 45-minute loop walk and a real highlight of the Waitomo area.

Woodlyn Park really will give you something cool to talk about. Guests always want to share the memories of the trip because they tried something so different.

For more information and to book, see woodlynpark.co.nz