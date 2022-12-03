The PS Emmylou is a 16-guest deluxe riverboat powered by a steam engine. Photo / Supplied

What a cutie

Lovers of the ever-quirky QT hotel chain will go gaga for their latest Gold Coast addition. Introducing qtQT Cabins: six new and luxurious cabins perched on a lush urban rooftop at QT Gold Coast. Guests can book one or all six hideouts, making it the ideal accommodation for solo travellers and group getaways alike. Enjoy alfresco dining and firepits, cosy decor and luxe amenities, as well as the assistance of a "Curator of Sunshine" - on hand to book all your GC activities. See qtqtgoldcoast.com

Introducing qtQT Cabins: new and luxurious accommodation at QT Gold Coast. Photo / Supplied

Full steam ahead

Amble down South Australia's Murray River on board the world's only wood-fired paddle steamer that carries overnight guests. The PS Emmylou is a 16-guest deluxe riverboat, powered by a restored 1906 steam engine. Enjoy riverside picnics and campfire dinners before sunset and then bunker down in luxurious cabins come nightfall. In the wake of recent flooding in the local town of Echuca, there's never been a better time to support Murray River tourism. See murrayriverpaddlesteamers.com.au

Antarctica bound

Antarctica is on everyone's wish list, right? Now there's even more reason to go, with Aurora Expeditions launching its latest small ship, Sylvia Earle. Embarking on her inaugural trip from Argentina to Antarctica on December 10 and accommodating an intimate 132 passengers, onboard comforts include restaurants, bars, an outdoor heated swimming pool, Jacuzzis, spa and sauna. Perfect after a full day of hardy exploration. Visit auroraexpeditions.com.au

Aurora Expeditions is launching its latest small ship, Sylvia Earle. Photo / Benjamin Tan. Aurora Expeditions

Return to Raglan

Good news for all those who enjoy a niche night's sleep, Raglan's most inventive accommodation is back. Having closed its doors to the public during the pandemic, Solscape – renowned for overnight stays in tipis, railway cabooses and earth domes is reopening for summer, albeit in a scaled-back capacity. With on-site yoga classes, The Conscious Kitchen Cafe (100 per cent vegan) and surf rental, it's the perfect place to relax while in Raglan. For more information and availability, visit solscape.co.nz