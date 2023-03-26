The waitress criticised the group's measly tip after spending hours in the restaurant. Photo / Unsplash

A waitress from New York City called out a group of European tourists on social media for leaving a 10 per cent tip.

Madison Tayt’s tweet gained major attention and controversy with 40 million views before it was deleted, reported the New York Post.

“I f**king hate Europeans sometimes on God,” Tayt wrote

After spending a long-time at the restaurant and praising the service, the diners were told the average tip is 20 per cent, she explained.

“This table just left $70 (NZ$112) on a $700 (NZ$1127) check after chilling for HOURS. My manager even asked about their service and they were OVER THE MOON about my service so he explained the customary tip is 20 per cent and they were like ‘Ok’ and left.”

The waitress shared a photo of the receipt as proof of the patrons' tip. Photo / @madison_tayt, Twitter

Tayt added that an American was part of the group of diners, they couldn’t claim cultural ignorance for not leaving a larger tip.

She did not reveal the name of the restaurant where she works or the specific nationality of the customers who left the small tip.

Although Tayt did say this was the reason many restaurant workers disliked serving European tourists.

She acknowledged many of the irks came from cultural differences but said this wasn’t an excuse to tip poorly.

“I understand a lot of the qualms with European’s behavior [sic] in restaurants comes from cultural differences (camping at tables, being a little brusque or forceful, etc) all of which id be willing to overlook if they at least tipped appropriately,” she complained.

Many Twitter users agreed with the irate waitress.

One person who used to work in hospitality wrote: “I remember being a waitress and we started ADDING the tips to the bills when they [Europeans] were tourists. But they ARE the worst and refuse to follow US culture … It’s rude AF and disrespectful.”

Another said if customers didn’t like having to tip, they should eat somewhere else.

However, some were less empathetic towards Tayt.

“Camping out at tables? Europeans tend to go out for dinner to enjoy themselves and the conversation amongst their company. Apologies that it ruins the in-out burger American-style dining experience,” they wrote.

Another explained the reason why Europeans were resistant to tip.

“Europeans aren’t used to tipping because servers are generally paid well. Blame the terrible late-stage capitalism of the US, not patrons from other countries,” they wrote.

Some people said Tayt should direct her frustration towards the American system rather than European behaviour.

“Your wage is the problem here,” tweeted one person. “If you are relying on tips to earn enough money your employer is exploiting you. They are not relying on the generosity of strangers to run their business.”

“Imagine basing your anger on the turnover of the table and their ability to pay and not the big bosses who rake in profits or the law makers. Pretty dumb. Unionize [sic]. Fight for fair pay,” another added.

Tayt allegedly muted her Twitter profile due to the attention her first post received.