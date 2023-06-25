MoonPass Lookouts offer a new way to experience Idaho. Photo / Supplied

Each week in Sunday Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Reach for the stars

Designed by Airbnb super host Kristie Wolfe, MoonPass Lookouts offer a new and novel way to experience the forests of Wallace in Idaho. You can stay in a 9m-high fire lookout tower and enjoy 360-degree views from windows that cover all four walls. Choose from five custom-built lookout towers, each with a glass roof for stargazing. indiegogo.com

Sitting nine metres high, stay at a fire lookout tower with MoonPass Lookouts. Photo / Supplied

Truffle shuffle

Truffle season is upon us and both QT Auckland’s Esther restaurant and Rooftop bar have jumped at the chance to showcase the delicacy. Esther’s dinner menu now features truffles sourced from Canterbury and Riwaka, while the Truffle Love lunch is available Wednesday to Friday until July for $69 per person. Go all out and book the $150 per person Black Diamond Truffle Lunch taking place on July 8 or ascend to Rooftop at QT for various truffle-infused beverages. estherrestaurant.com/specials/truffle-love

'Textures of Mushroom' from Esther's Truffle Love lunch menu at QT Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Mark the date

The Port Chalmers Seafood Festival in Dunedin is back on September 30 at Port Otago. Enjoy the very best locally sought – or caught - kai, great brews and entertainment for the whole family. Learn how to cook your favourite seafood or take part in a fishing comp. With free buses to and from the CBD, everyone can kick back and enjoy the festivities. seafoodfest.co.nz

The Port Chalmers Seafood Festival in Dunedin is held at Port Otago. Photo / DunedinNZ

Follow the leader, leader...

National Geographic Expeditions have added five new countries and three itineraries to their 2024 offerings. The company’s well-regarded group-guided trips will soon be visiting Bhutan, Colombia and The Baltics, providing all the history, knowledge and storytelling we’ve come to expect from trip hosts. These are always National Geographic Experts and leaders in their field such as film-making, photography, geography and more. Book now for 2024 departures. nationalgeographic.com/expeditions

National Geographic Expeditions will now include Bhutan. Photo / Supplied

The pawfect afternoon

Who better to enjoy a lavish afternoon tea with than your furry dog friends? Legendary pastry chef Anna Polyviou has introduced Doggy Afternoon Tea at The Langham, Sydney, with a pooch-approved menu of treats that includes roast chicken, carrot cake and fruit salad. Served in the Langham’s lobby, it can be enjoyed alongside the hotel’s regular afternoon tea - of the owner-appealing kind. Available daily and priced at A$38 ($42) per dog. langhamhotels.com/en/the-langham/sydney