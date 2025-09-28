While the United States now offers residency to those with a spare US$1 million ($1,736,000) to invest, New Zealanders don’t necessarily need to pay the price of an Auckland home for their visa into America.
Two-way immigration between the US and New Zealand is busy: thousands cross the Pacificeach year to work, study or settle.
Chris Adamson, Immigration New Zealand’s acting visa director told the Herald different types of visas suit different types of travellers: from short-term to academic to those seeking the chance at a whole new life.
The same is true for the US, where visa categories are structured around different purposes.
At the top of the pile is Donald Trump’s proposed “gold card” for those who can afford it. Here are some alternative paths for Kiwis who are less flush - but still chasing their American dream.
The H-1B sponsorship visa has long been a prime option for Kiwis eyeing the US, with employers usually covering the paperwork and costs associated with it.
It’s especially popular among tech professionals and other skilled foreign workers with bachelor’s degrees or higher, but it has become harder to obtain with demand soaring while the annual cap has remained at 85,000 visas for more than three decades.
On September 21, the Trump administration announced that a one-off US$100,000 ($174,000) fee would be required for new applicants.
They allow for extended stays, the ability to renew indefinitely, and in some cases, allow family members to obtain dependent visas.
Diversity Immigrant Visa
The Diversity Immigrant Visa programme, otherwise known as the green card lottery, gives applicants a chance at securing permanent residency using computer-generated randomisation.
Each year, about 55,000 immigrant visas are allocated at random to applicants from countries with a low immigration rate to the US.
Applicants must have a high school education or qualifying work experience and submit an online entry during the registration period, and if selected, provide proof of their credentials to be granted their visa.
Other options
The easiest way to secure residency in the US would be through the US$1m “Trump Gold Card” visa residency programme, announced by the president alongside his proposed H-1B visa changes.
It requires applicants to make a US$1m donation (or US$2m if a corporation is applying on behalf of an individual) in exchange for permanent residency.
But students and young professionals can access more obscure visas that still offer realistic pathways to long-term residency or employment.
The J-1 Exchange Visitor visa is available to participants of State Department-sponsored cultural exchanges, internships and study programs, while university students can apply for the F-1 Student visa.
These options can be a stepping stone into further employment, often helping ease the transition into a work visa by bringing employers closer in reach and giving them a chance to trial candidates in-person.
Not everyone needs a visa to enter the US though, especially if you’re only planning a short-term stay.
Under the Visa Waiver Program, New Zealand passport holders can visit for up to 90 days for tourism or business using the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).
Once authorised, an ESTA is valid for two years or until your passport expires, which ever comes first.