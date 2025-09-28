H-1B

The H-1B sponsorship visa has long been a prime option for Kiwis eyeing the US, with employers usually covering the paperwork and costs associated with it.

The H-1B visa cap has stayed fixed at 85,000 places for over 30 years. Photo / Getty Images

It’s especially popular among tech professionals and other skilled foreign workers with bachelor’s degrees or higher, but it has become harder to obtain with demand soaring while the annual cap has remained at 85,000 visas for more than three decades.

On September 21, the Trump administration announced that a one-off US$100,000 ($174,000) fee would be required for new applicants.

The changes are meant to make employers pay more for outsourcing human capital - encouraging them to be more selective with their choices - but have been criticised for potentially disadvantaging early-career workers and cash-strapped small businesses.

Most H-1B holders come from India or China, but New Zealand does tend to secure more approvals than our population size would suggest.

L-1

The L-1 transfer visas allow employees of multinational companies to transfer to a US branch or subsidiary after at least 12 months with their employer in New Zealand.

Unlike the H-1B, there’s no annual quota on L-1A (for managers or executives) or L-1B visas (for those with specialised knowledge), making the process streamlined and more predictable.

New Zealanders can bypass H-1B and Gold Card hurdles with visas like the L-1s and E categories. Photo / Getty Images

Most working professionals - particularly those with strong university qualifications or sought-after expertise - should satisfy the visa requirements and can apply through their work.

E Visas

For Kiwi entrepreneurs putting their money in the US market, the E visa category is a practical alternative.

The E-1 Treaty Trader visa is available to New Zealanders who contribute to “substantial trade” - or the general flow of goods or services - between New Zealand and the US.

The E-2 Treaty Investor visa similarly provides a route for those willing to invest a significant amount of capital in a US business.

While there is no fixed dollar threshold, the investment must be large enough to ensure the enterprise is viable and capable of generating a substantial return.

New Zealanders have been able to apply for E-1 and E-2 visas since 2019, one year after Trump signed the Knowledgeable Innovators and Worthy Investors (KIWI) Act into law.

They allow for extended stays, the ability to renew indefinitely, and in some cases, allow family members to obtain dependent visas.

Diversity Immigrant Visa

The Diversity Immigrant Visa programme, otherwise known as the green card lottery, gives applicants a chance at securing permanent residency using computer-generated randomisation.

Each year, about 55,000 immigrant visas are allocated at random to applicants from countries with a low immigration rate to the US.

Applicants must have a high school education or qualifying work experience and submit an online entry during the registration period, and if selected, provide proof of their credentials to be granted their visa.

Other options

The easiest way to secure residency in the US would be through the US$1m “Trump Gold Card” visa residency programme, announced by the president alongside his proposed H-1B visa changes.

It requires applicants to make a US$1m donation (or US$2m if a corporation is applying on behalf of an individual) in exchange for permanent residency.

A poster of the “Trump Gold Card”, the visa allows foreign nationals permanent residency and a pathway to US citizenship for a US$1 million investment in the United States. Photo / Getty Images

But students and young professionals can access more obscure visas that still offer realistic pathways to long-term residency or employment.

The J-1 Exchange Visitor visa is available to participants of State Department-sponsored cultural exchanges, internships and study programs, while university students can apply for the F-1 Student visa.

These options can be a stepping stone into further employment, often helping ease the transition into a work visa by bringing employers closer in reach and giving them a chance to trial candidates in-person.

Not everyone needs a visa to enter the US though, especially if you’re only planning a short-term stay.

Under the Visa Waiver Program, New Zealand passport holders can visit for up to 90 days for tourism or business using the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

Once authorised, an ESTA is valid for two years or until your passport expires, which ever comes first.

While it doesn’t provide work rights, it does facilitate short-term trips with minimal paperwork, allowing more flexibility for Kiwi travellers.

How many Americans are moving to New Zealand?

Immigration NZ data shows strong interest from Americans looking to live, work and study in New Zealand.

Between mid-2022 and September 2025, 16,804 applications were lodged by US citizens for student and working holiday visas, and a further 24,555 approvals were granted for work and resident visas.

American nationals also make up the largest share of applicants for Aotearoa’s new Active Investor Plus visa with 142 applications out of 346 overall (41%).

The volume of applications to that programme alone represents over $2 billion in potential minimal investment into the New Zealand economy, Adamson said.

