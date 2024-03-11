The access gate process could be sped up and simplified with new technology. Photo / 123rf

Federal airport security officials unveiled passenger self-screening lanes on Wednesday at the busy Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, with plans to test it for use in other cities around the country.

“How do we step into the future? This is a step,” said a system designer, Dimitri Kusnezov, science and technology undersecretary at the US Department of Homeland Security. “The interface with people makes all the difference.”

The Transportation Security Administration checkpoint — initially only in Las Vegas, only for TSA PreCheck customers and only using the English language — incorporates a screen with do-it-yourself instructions telling people how to smoothly pass themselves and their carry-on luggage through pre-flight screening with little or no help from uniformed TSA officers.

“We want to avoid passengers having to be patted down,” said John Fortune, programme manager of the Department of Homeland Security’s “Screening at Speed” programme and a developer with Kusnezov of the prototype.

Instead of a boxy belt-fed device using a stack of grey trays, the futuristic-looking baggage and personal belongings inspection system looks like a scaled-down starship medical magnetic resonance imaging machine. It uses an automated bin return that sanitises trays with germ-killing ultraviolet light between users.

Travellers step into a separate clear glass body scanning booth with a video display inside showing how to stand when being sensed with what officials said is the type of “millimetre wave technology” already in use around the country. A reporter found it sensitive enough to identify a forgotten handkerchief in a pocket. He did not have to remove his shoes.

“Really, one of the main aims here is to allow individuals to get through the system without necessarily having to interact directly with an officer and ... at their own pace,” said Christina Peach, a TSA administrator involved in the system design. “It’s also about not feeling rushed.”