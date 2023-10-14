Discover one of Thailand’s last untouched paradises with Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort & Villas. Photo / Supplied

Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Thailand before the tourists

Discover one of Thailand’s last untouched paradises at Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort & Villas. Newly opened on the island of Koh Yao Yai, just 45 minutes from Phuket. Perfect for couples and families alike, enjoy one of Thailand’s largest kids’ clubs as well as beachfront accommodation, spa facilities and yoga classes. Outside the resort, Koh Yao Yai is still pleasantly undeveloped, allowing for plenty of authentic Thai experiences. anantara.com/en/koh-yao-yai-phuket

Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort & Villas is just 45-minutes from Phuket. Photo / Supplied

Sorted with Sixt

On Wednesday, premium car rental SIXT is opening a new branch at Wellington Airport. Make sure you’re one of the first 50 people to rock up and say “Sorted with SIXT” to bag yourself a branded Blunt brolly. Easy as that. The perfect accessory for the capital’s notorious weather. The new location will ensure convenient access to SIXT’s fleet of rental, subscription and business services. Simply get off the plane and behind the wheel. sixt.nz

Premium car rental SIXT is opening a new branch at Wellington Airport. Photo / Supplied

Get back to Kangaroo Island

Good news from Kangaroo Island, which was devastated by bushfires in 2019, Southern Ocean Lodge is set to reopen this December, revamped with glorious new amenities. Get reacquainted with the island and stay in one of 25 premium suites atop a cliff bluff. Enjoy breathtaking views, spa treatments, hot and cold plunge pools and daily guided excursions. southernoceanlodge.com.au

Southern Ocean Lodge on Kangaroo Island is all-set to reopen in December. Photo / Tourism Australia

Say cheese, Simba

The world’s best wildlife photography is coming to Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum. On loan from London’s Natural History Museum, this world-renowned exhibition will open on December 9, showcasing an array of images that will engage, inspire and make you smile. .aucklandmuseum.com/visit/exhibitions/wildlife-photographer-of-the-year-2023

The world’s best wildlife photography is coming to Auckland Museum. Photo / Supplied

Sayonara my love

Leave your significant other at home and set sail for a solo adventure. Norwegian Cruise Line is set to introduce nearly 1000 dedicated solo staterooms across its fleet: a 144 per cent increase in occupancy for solo travellers. The three new solo stateroom categories will include Solo Inside, Solo Oceanview and Solo Balcony, ready for next year’s departures, sailing from January 2. ncl.com/nz/en/

Norwegian Cruise Line is set to introduce nearly 1000 dedicated solo staterooms across its fleet. Photo / Norwegian Cruise Line

Sing happy birthday – like a diva

October is the perfect month to visit Sydney because the Opera House is turning 50, and she’s celebrating her half-century with a full month of celebrations. Enjoy world premieres, new performances, and free community events, all showcasing the Opera House’s rich history. Highlights include free behind-the-scenes experiences, a drag queen rock opera, puppetry and plenty more. sydneyoperahouse.com/birthday-festival