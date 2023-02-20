Woman gets chatgpt to write a strongly worded email after her flight gets delayed by 6 hours. Video / cherie.brooke

An email complaint to an airline is trending on social media after a traveller revealed they used AI chatbot ChatGPT to craft it.

When Cherie Luo’s flight was delayed more than six hours, the traveller decided to ask ChatGPT to write a “polite but passively aggressive and firm email to the airline” according to a video she shared on Instagram and TikTok in December 2022.

The video has recently resurfaced and has gained almost 3.5 million views.

“This is the future. What jobs will be replaced by ChatGPT?” Luo wrote in the caption of the video.

“Our flight was delayed six hours. I asked ChatGPT to write an email to the airline.”

In her request, Luo provided ChatGPT additional information to use when writing to the airline, which was not named.

“My flight was delayed by 6 hours with no updates while we were at the airport,” she wrote in the request.

“The priority pass lounge did not admit us even after we waited for over three hours on their waitlist.”

ChatGPT then got to work crafting the email.

“I am writing to express my extreme frustration and disappointment with the experience I had on my recent flight with your airline,” it began.

“Firstly, my flight was significantly delayed by six hours with no updates or communication from your staff while we were at the airport. This caused a great deal of inconvenience and stress for myself and my fellow travellers as we were left in the dark about what was going on and when we would be able to leave.”

The AI chatbot wrote that, despite being a “priority pass member”, Lou could not access the lounge even after three hours on a waitlist.

“I understand delays can happen due to unforeseen circumstances but the lack of communication and failure to provide access to the lounges promised is completely unacceptable,” it wrote.

Viewers of the video responded in a range of ways. Some expressed apprehension towards the way it could communicate nuanced emotions like irritation or passive aggressiveness.

“Artificial Intelligence will destroy the natural intelligence of human beings. It can’t be our future,” wrote one viewer in the comments section of the video.

“This is going to impact the thinking and communication skills of humans… People are gonna use less and less [of their] brain,” another added.

One viewer pointed out how ChatGPT could remove the need for communication entirely.

“And the company will reply using Chat GPT,” they replied with a skull emoji.

However, some were pleased about how the tool could free them from unnecessary email writing.

“THIS is the perfect use of Chatgpt lmao. The professional emails you wish you don’t have to write,” wrote one social media user.