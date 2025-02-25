“Naturist holidays have gained popularity because they offer travellers a unique sense of freedom, body positivity, and a deeper connection with nature,” says Dan Yates, pitchup.com’s chief executive. “In today’s world, where people are seeking more authentic, mindful experiences, naturism fits the bill by promoting a break from societal norms and the pressures of social media.”

Beyond campsites, the cheeky travel trend is also catching on at high-end, all-inclusive resorts, spas and beachfront properties. No matter if you’re a newbie testing the waters, or a naked vacation veteran, here at the world’s best regions to explore sans clothes.

Online searches for nudist campgrounds were up a whopping 742% in 2024. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand

We don’t have to travel far from home to take a textile-free holiday. There are excellent options on both the North and South Islands. Rotota Sun Club stands out as one of the best thanks to its proximity to geothermal hot springs and a remote, serene location on Lake Ohakuri between Rotorua and Taupo.

France

The country first embraced topless beaches back in the 1950s, and an estimated 1.5 million people are part of naturist communities in France today. Cap d’Agde is perhaps the world’s best-known naked tourist hotspot. During summer, the resort welcomes tens of thousands of people to its Mediterranean-adjacent location. Dozens of additional naturist campsites and resorts are scattered across the country, mostly in the south where it’s warmer.

An estimated 1.5 million people are part of naturist communities in France today. Photo / Getty Images

Spain

Spain’s also got its fair share of sun-splashed beaches and coastal resorts where you might fancy a clothes-free holiday. There are hundreds of stunning naturist areas where you can sunbathe without trunks, and many places to stay in the buff as well. One of the most popular is Costa Natura, in Spain’s Andalucia region along the southern coast. The resort’s apartments and villas are situated right by the sea, and amenities include an onsite restaurant.

United States

In America’s sunnier states, you’ll find a whole host of resorts where guests can let it all hang out. Out west in California, clothing-optional resorts abound and you’ll find many nude beaches in the areas around San Francisco and Santa Cruz. Indulge in luxe nakation accommodations at the Desert Sun Resort near balmy Palm Springs. In Florida, Pasco County is widely known as the nudist capital of the world. The naturist movement got its start there in 1941, when the famed Lake Como Resort first opened its doors to those who chose to bare all. Today, there are more than a dozen nudist resorts in the area.

Mexico and the Caribbean

Year-round balmy weather and pristine beaches make Mexico and the nearby Caribbean islands the perfect haven for those who prefer to go starkers. From the famous nude-friendly beach town of Zipolite on the Mexican Pacific coast to high-end couples resorts including Jardin D’o on Saint Martin, you’re guaranteed find a place to feel free without clothing constraints.

Watch out for those thorns: The famous nude-friendly beach of Zipolite in Mexico. Photo / Getty Images

Croatia

No longer the hidden holiday gem it once was, Croatia is famed for its yacht lifestyle along the Adriatic coast, and now its naturist-friendly vibe. Bunčuluka is one of the country’s most popular nudist destinations. Located on the gorgeous island of Krk, the beach is sandy instead of the pebbles typically found on the Croatian seaside. There’s a pristine pine and acacia forest nearby for hiking and exploring.

The rules

No matter where in the world you decide to take your naturist adventure, experts say it’s critical to make sure you are aware of and consistently practice proper etiquette.

“Be respectful to the local culture, as well as guidelines pertaining specifically to naturist space, as these are implemented for everyone’s safety and respect,” Christian Petzold with Barcelona-based BCN Travel says.

That includes no staring or leering, and don’t even think about taking photos of other guests without consent. Also important to keep in mind: some naturist accommodations lean into romantic connections, others do not. Only engage in sexual activities where it’s permitted. When in doubt, get a room!

Be ready to embrace the freedom and adventure associated with ditching your duds on holiday. Photo / Getty Images

Pack plenty of sunscreen and apply it often. A towel or sarong is also a must-bring item as it doubles as a clean, safe sitting surface. Last but not least, be ready to embrace the freedom and adventure associated with ditching your duds.

“Come with an open mind, remembering that others, too, have come there for the same reason — to relax, reconnect with nature, and be in a no-judgment atmosphere,” says Petzold.