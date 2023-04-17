Kiwi actor Amelia Reynolds in the Czech Republic. Photo / Supplied

Amelia Reynolds shares memories from a life in travel

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

When I was 11, Mum and I went to see her brother in Australia. I remember crying with excitement when the plane landed. I also remember the malls being amazing and accidentally stealing a wrap-around mini-skirt because I had put my own clothes on top of it.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

Flying as an unaccompanied minor to spend the Christmas holidays with my nana and poppa in Mt Maunganui. Once, a lady sitting next to me taught me how to read in my head (I must have been driving her insane by reading loudly next to her). Another time a man taught me how to count to 100.

Who has most inspired your travels?

The women in my family: my mum, grandma, and my aunty. Mum lived in London for a few years before I was born and, when I was young, took a solo trip to Bali. Growing up, those two experiences were talked about a lot in our house – as was her desire to have seen more of the world.

Similarly, my aunty was an AFS student when she was at high school and both she and Nanna encouraged me to be one too. That saw me go and live in the Czech Republic for a year when I was 17.

What is the greatest trip you’ve ever been on?

My trips to Latin America. The first was when I was 22 and I travelled from San Francisco to Brazil with my Icelandic friend Marta. We met when we were exchange students in the Czech Republic and so decided to meet up again and take seven months to make our way down south to see our fellow exchange-student friends in Brazil. A highlight of that trip was spending a week in the Amazon: we swam with pink dolphins!

And then at the end of March I came back from two weeks in Chile - where I met my partner’s family and friends for the first time and got a tiny bit better at Spanish. It was so special to learn more about his life growing up in Santiago and how it’s shaped him - and to stay in his family’s home and be shown around by a Chileano was pretty cool.

And the worst?

There have definitely been some hard moments – mainly a result of my being grumpy but, thankfully, I can’t think of any which have been unequivocally bad and those that were stressful have generally made for a good anecdote.

What’s your approach to packing for a big trip?

Don’t use it as a chance to take the top you love but have never worn. You will be the same person and the top still won’t be worn. You’ll just be in a different place

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

Brazil. I am obsessed with the fact that the whole country shuts down over Carnival to literally party.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

From my room in Ryokan Suminoe on the tiny island of Ikuchi in Japan. An overnight stopover on the (incredible) Shimanami Kaido cycle trail which takes you across the Seto Inland Sea. It felt as if the sun was setting right in front of me, just for me. Such a magical and treasured moment.

What’s the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

1) Lie in my bed. 2) Have a shower and wash my hair. 3) Sleep.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

The comfort of my morning routine, our four chickens (Pollo, Rosalia, Agatha, and Chamomile), and summers with family in Nelson.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

Rapanui (Easter Island). I studied a bit of Pacific History at university where I became super interested in how, as the most remote Pacific Island, it was historically settled and developed (pre-colonisation of course).

What’s your favourite thing about travel?

Being reminded of the interconnectedness of us all. Understanding how history and language influence culture and creativity. Eating new combinations of flavours. Discovering new favourite snacks. Going to supermarkets and understanding the differences in everyday domesticity.

Amelia performs in punk-infused Dakota of the White Flats, April 26-May 4 at Rangatira, Q Theatre, Auckland before a national tour to Kerikeri, Whangarei, Hamilton and Wellington.