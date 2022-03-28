Family holiday's aren't all about the kids. Enjoy some grown-up time at these spots that keep kids occupied. Photo / Supplied

Can't face another day of chicken nuggets and zoo visits? Sarah Pollok shares some spots where grown-ups get priority and the kids are kept busy.

NORTHLAND

A legend among locals, McLeods Pizza Barn and Brewery is worth a stop for their delicious pizzas. Even better, pass the time waiting for your food by tasting some of the craft beers brewed on-site while the kids race around the dedicated play area or garden.





COROMANDEL

Located in the grounds of Seabreeze Holiday Park, Hot Water Brewing Company is a classic laid-back spot serving local brews and dishes for grown-ups and an epic playground for the kids. Pull up a chair in their courtyard where you can watch the little ones, and they can drop by for a bite between games.

Enjoy a drink with a view while the kids enjoy the luge at Skyline Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

ROTORUA

The whole family will enjoy a smooth, scenic Skyline Rotorua gondola ride up Mt Ngongotahā but at the top, your paths can diverge, with parents off to the Volcanic Hills Winery while kids can zoom down the mountain on a maze of Skyline Luge tracks.

TAUPŌ

Summer is over but the tropical vibe is still alive at Lusty's Lagoon. Let the kids splash around in the thermally heated lagoon pool while you float over to the swim-up cafe and bar for a snack and sneaky cocktail. Then, enjoy whatever flick is showing on their poolside screens.

HAWKE'S BAY

After the kids have tucked into their special menu at Clearview Estate Winery, let them run free through the vineyards and playground while you keep enjoying a long, leisurely lunch, served al fresco. Follow it up with a trip across the road to Haumoana Beach for a perfect afternoon.

Need something more refined than chips and pasta? Stop by Cone & Flower for gourmet tapas. Little taste buds may not like the Argentinian and French cuisine, so feed them up before and set them loose on the on-site playground's tunnels, slides and skate ramps.

TARANAKI

Shining Peak Brewery knows that at the end of a long day exploring, nothing beats putting your feet up with a cold drink, sans-kids. This is why they have an excellent selection of craft beer and food for the grown-ups, and a kids menu and outdoor games in the courtyard to occupy the kids.

Your petit enfant will be well entertained at Paris Plage, an ex-container that is transformed into a pizza joint, cafe and bar during summer. Located on the New Plymouth Coastal Walkway, the quintessential summer spot is ideal for relaxing with food and a drink while the kids explore the beach.

WELLINGTON

With three onsite breweries and distillery, constantly changing taps and excellent dishes, it's fair to call Brewtown a playground for craft beer lovers. Buy yourself a few hours by letting your kids loose in their entertainment complex, which has mini-golf, bowling, paintball and more.

WAIRARAPA

Balloons seem like kids' territory but add baskets and some hot air and it's a popular bucket list activity for grown-up travellers. Over easter, Wairarapa's famous hot-air Balloon Festival is back from April 14 to 18, just in time for school holidays.

MARLBOROUGH

Locally owned and operated, Lochmara Lodge is an oasis for families in Queen Charlotte Sound. Whether you're visiting for the day or staying the night, drop in to the beach-front restaurant where you can sip on a vino while the kids splash around in the lake.

NELSON TASMAN

The kids might be too young to enjoy everything Seifried, the South Island's oldest commercial winery, has to offer, but that's what on-site Harvest Kitchen's well-stocked toybox and playground are for. While they hit the swings and slides, you relax amongst the vines with a delicious meal and delectable wine.

Ever tried to build a house of cards as big as an actual house? How about spending the night inside a shoe? Jesters House may seem like it's just for kids but parents may be surprised at how whimsical and wonderful this cafe and accommodation is.

WEST COAST

Just metres from Hokitika beach, parents can pick up a tasty takeaway pizza from Fat Pipi Pizza, while the kids play around in the sand. Worried about getting sand in your slice? Gather around a rustic picnic table in their courtyard, overlooking the Tasman Sea.

St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool is perfect all year round. Photo / Supplied

DUNEDIN

Wal's Plantland may look like just a garden centre, but this spot is also home to a golf driving range, mini-golf, mazes, and trains. Grab a bite at the cafe then challenge your family to a mini-golf tournament or explore the garden flora.

Love ocean swims but hate the cold? Make a trip to St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool, at the southern end of St Clair beach. Laze around in the water, let your toddler splash around in the kids' pool or take a few laps before grabbing a coffee and snack at the cafe.





CENTRAL OTAGO

If you tried to design a theme park for adults, Highlands would come pretty close. With world-class driving circuits, a giant flying fox, Go Karts and VR rooms, this is one family-friendly destination where the grown-ups may be the ones who never want to leave.

Take a dip at Tekapo Springs in Lake Tekapo. Photo / Supplied

MACKENZIE

For top-quality craft beer, New Zealand wines and tasty street-food inspired dishes, make your way to Ministry of Works. The trendy beer garden doesn't just offer all the above, it has a funky playground right next door where kids can burn off steam while you laze in the afternoon sun.

For something more adventurous, head to Lake Tekapo's Tekapo Springs. Let the older kids explore the waterslide, inflatable obstacle course and aqua play area while you slip away to the "adults only" hot pool followed by a drink at the Altitude 720 cafe.

QUEENSTOWN

Need a peaceful afternoon? Head to the Crown Pub and Beer Garden in Five Mile, Frankton. The British-style institute's indoor playroom is kitted out with toys, arcade games and a TV screen to keep your tots distracted while you savour a much-deserved pint (or two).

Or, for the indecisive families, the newly opened Kingpin is a one-stop shop for fun. The ski lodge-inspired building has tenpin bowling, escape rooms, an arcade, VR activities, and karaoke, as well as a range of family-friendly eateries.

Quirky and nostalgic, The Grille has something for everyone. Photo / Supplied

SOUTHLAND

If you love the outdoors, Invercargill's Queens Park is a must-visit for families. The 80-hectare land holds a world of activities from wildlife habitats and 18-hole golf courses to castles, playgrounds and waterparks. Pack a picnic or stop by the park cafe.



After visiting the famous Bill Richardson Transport World, pop to The Grille next door for a retro dining experience. Classic diner fare will appeal to big and little tummies, while the old school furniture will be nostalgic for the parents and entertaining for the kids.

Dining out with littlies can be a struggle but not at Redcliff Cafe and Bar in Te Anau. Parents can indulge in gourmet dishes, proper conversation and live music and the kids can play garden games like petanque and giant Jenga while digging into the kids' platter.





CHRISTCHURCH

Say goodbye to tiny slides and little swing sets; at Christchurch Adventure Park, the activities are just as thrilling for adults as they are for kids. Take your pick from ziplines and MTB trails, walking trails and chairlifts. Then, at the end of the day, let the kids keep going on the junior pump track while you grab a drink at the craft beer bar.

Kids' activities are often easy but even the strongest parents will work up a sweat at Uprising. Run without harnesses or ropes, the Southern Hemisphere's largest indoor bouldering gym is guaranteed to challenge everyone's mind and muscles.

