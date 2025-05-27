Trampers are advised to plan winter hikes carefully and avoid alpine tracks unless experienced.
Four Great Walks, including the Milford Track, are not recommended in winter without proper gear and skills.
The NZ Mountain Safety Council advises using its Plan My Walk app to access real-time updates and weather forecasts for more than 1850 tracks.
Trampers are being asked to carefully plan their winter hikes and only consider routes they can confidently complete as colder weather and shorter days set in.
With winter officially beginning on Sunday, the NZ Mountain Safety Council (MSC) is pleading with trampers to steer clear of Aotearoa’s alpine tracks andonly choose the routes most appropriate for their capabilities and the conditions.
“Many of our mountainous areas, especially in the South Island and central North Island, will have freezing temperatures, snow, ice and avalanche danger in winter,” MSC’s chief executive Mike Daisley told the Herald.
Popular summer tracks such as the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, Avalanche Peak Route and Mueller Hut Route become significantly more dangerous over the colder months and should be avoided by those less experienced.
“[These routes] require alpine equipment and skills including using an ice axe and crampons, and should only be attempted by people with this level of expertise.”
The warnings extend to four of the Great Walks – the Tongariro Northern Circuit, Milford Track, Routeburn Track and Kepler Track – which Daisley said should not be attempted unless trampers are properly equipped and experienced.
“Facilities have been greatly reduced on these routes. On the Routeburn and Milford, bridges that are prone to avalanche damage have been removed.”
Avid yet inexperienced trampers are advised to look elsewhere for routes that are safer and more accessible over winter.