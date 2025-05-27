Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel / Travel news
Updated

Winter tramping: Avoid alpine tracks and plan carefully, NZ Mountain Safety Council advises

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Ryan Bridge speaks with Lorna Riley about 'luxury house swaps' coming to NZ. Video / Herald NOW
  • Trampers are advised to plan winter hikes carefully and avoid alpine tracks unless experienced.
  • Four Great Walks, including the Milford Track, are not recommended in winter without proper gear and skills.
  • The NZ Mountain Safety Council advises using its Plan My Walk app to access real-time updates and weather forecasts for more than 1850 tracks.

Trampers are being asked to carefully plan their winter hikes and only consider routes they can confidently complete as colder weather and shorter days set in.

With winter officially beginning on Sunday, the NZ Mountain Safety Council (MSC) is pleading with trampers to steer clear of Aotearoa’s alpine tracks and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel news