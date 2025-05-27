“[These routes] require alpine equipment and skills including using an ice axe and crampons, and should only be attempted by people with this level of expertise.”

The warnings extend to four of the Great Walks – the Tongariro Northern Circuit, Milford Track, Routeburn Track and Kepler Track – which Daisley said should not be attempted unless trampers are properly equipped and experienced.

The NZ Mountain Safety Council is urging trampers to be prepared and choose their winter hikes carefully. Photo / Christopher Tuffley

“Facilities have been greatly reduced on these routes. On the Routeburn and Milford, bridges that are prone to avalanche damage have been removed.”

Avid yet inexperienced trampers are advised to look elsewhere for routes that are safer and more accessible over winter.

Daisley recommended the Kauaeranga Kauri Trail (Pinnacles Walk), Mt Somers Track to Woolshed Creek Hut and the West Matukituki Track to Aspiring Hut as examples of good alternatives.

MSC is encouraging people to use its free Plan My Walk app or website, which provides real-time monitoring for more than 1850 different tracks in New Zealand, for the most up-to-date information.

Users can access current advice, alerts and updates for each track, alongside the latest MetService weather forecasts and warnings in the area.

Individuals need to keep track of the forecast before going tramping so they can make an informed decision about whether it’s best to proceed – especially in winter, Daisley said in a statement.

MSC advises using its Plan My Walk app for real-time track updates and weather alerts. Photo / Caleb Smith

“If heavy rain is forecast and your trip requires river crossings or steep, slippery sections, it’s important to realise that this will make it more hazardous.

“In these cases, we strongly advise people change or postpone their plans.”

With cold weather raising the stakes in winter, it’s paramount that those heading into the bush pack the right clothing and equipment.

MSC recommends taking a waterproof rain jacket, a communication device such as a distress beacon, extra warm layers, a hat and gloves.

It’s also vital trampers let someone know where they‘re going and when they expect to return.

“Accidents happen and anyone can get injured or lost in the bush,” Daisley said.

“If things go wrong, you need to be prepared.”

NZ Mountain Safety Council’s tips for tramping safely in winter:

Choose tracks most suited to the winter conditions and your abilities.

Only attempt alpine tramps if you have the skills, equipment and experience to do so.

Follow the weather forecast and prepare for any potential changes to your plans.

Pack extra warm clothing, a waterproof jacket, a hat and gloves in your bag.

Bring a communication device (eg a distress beacon) with you.

Always tell someone where you’re going before you go.

Tom Rose is an Auckland-based journalist who covers breaking news, specialising in lifestyle, entertainment and travel. He joined the Herald in 2023.