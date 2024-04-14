Baby steps: While it's good to start young, set realistic goals and expectations when tramping with a baby. Photo / Thomas Bywater

Baby steps! Finding an achievable short hut walk can be the best start for a lifetime tramping, writes Thomas Bywater

Turning up with a baby harness at a backcountry DoC hut invites strong reactions.

Once other trampers realise you’re not there for the night, they’re mostly positive.

While the Department of Conservation does allow for infant bookings in serviced huts - free for 0 to 4 years - it’s something I would not recommend.

I can still hear the ringing in my ears of an overnight tramp spent with a young family, whose white noise machine was turned up too loudly in the bunk below. The only thing louder was the toddler, who was up and about way earlier than even the keenest of hikers.

Overnight trips are not fair on very young kids, or those sharing bunk rooms.

However, the network of 900+ public huts are welcome shelters to all ages, and can provide the perfect pit stop for a family day out. Even before they can walk, spending time outdoors together can help form healthy habits and give baby the best start for a lifetime of adventure. Something they might choose to do of their own accord one day. Start them early!

This following list rounds up a choice of huts under an hour and a half walking one way. This is an ideal length of walk, allowing baby - and parents - to arrive fresh and in good spirits.

Nursery away from nursery: You'll pack more than you expect for a couple of hours outdoors with a baby. Photo / Thomas Bywater

Hut etiquette with a baby

As a day walker, you are a guest in the huts. Baby too. Those with bookings take priority for hut facilities, like dining tables and toilets.

If you’re planning on making food at a hut, as a day walker it’s good manners to take your own cooking equipment - even where stoves and gas are provided. If you do have to boil some water for a bottle, you could always make a donation to DoC. The Backcountry Trust accepts online koha at backcountrytrust.org.nz/donations

Sign the intentions book! These record books are for all visitors, day walkers and overnight guests. Feel free to record your observations and a bit of history. It helps DoC to know how its huts are being used and how many families are visiting.

Being a tidy Kiwi and cleaning up after yourself goes without saying.

While you may find other walkers will be more than accommodating for a baby, communal public spaces are for everyone to share.

Though space may be limited, nobody wants to eat on the same table on which you are changing a nappy.

Also, be prepared to call off a walk early if conditions aren’t as you hoped. There will be plenty of time for soggy, type 2 fun.

Intentions: Visiting a hut for a night or just for a day, don't forget to sign the intentions book. Photo / Thomas Bywater

What to pack when going bush with a baby

Heading out even for just a couple of hours with a baby requires almost as much planning as a multi-day hike. Packing takes just as long.

You’ll end up with a pack that looks like you’re going bush for days, but babies don’t do lightweight.

Must haves:

Change bag; spare nappies and for the day is obvious, but bear in mind DoC’s golden rule: “pack it in, and pack it out.” There is no rubbish disposal at huts. Take used nappies home, as you would any other litter.

spare nappies and for the day is obvious, but bear in mind DoC’s golden rule: “pack it in, and pack it out.” There is no rubbish disposal at huts. Take used nappies home, as you would any other litter. Layers; if you weigh only 8kg, you’ll likely feel the cold far quicker than your parents. Take extra layers for all family members, including long sleeves and waterproof.

if you weigh only 8kg, you’ll likely feel the cold far quicker than your parents. Take extra layers for all family members, including long sleeves and waterproof. Sunscreen and head coverings; bring cover for sensitive skin. Plunket advises that young children under 6 months can react badly to sunscreen, so test any new sunscreen sparingly. A roll-on baby sunblock is perfect.

bring cover for sensitive skin. Plunket advises that young children under 6 months can react badly to sunscreen, so test any new sunscreen sparingly. A roll-on baby sunblock is perfect. Toys; distraction for all. Ideally that can be fastened to a harness.

distraction for all. Ideally that can be fastened to a harness. Baby carrier; a lightweight harness carrier is ideal for longer walks, with breathable material for keeping everyone cool on the trail.

a lightweight harness carrier is ideal for longer walks, with breathable material for keeping everyone cool on the trail. A play mat; having matting provides a familiar, clean space that can easily roll out on hut decking.

having matting provides a familiar, clean space that can easily roll out on hut decking. Extra food; babies and trampers have big appetites.

The Woolshed Hut, Mt Somers. Photo / Michal Klajban, CC

Woolshed Hut, Mt Somers

Following the Woolshed Creek, Along Miners track, this hut is extremely popular with young families. Just over 5km one way, there’s a well-signposted shortcut along the access road which is worth taking and just as scenic. Enjoy the views out to Arrowsmith Range and the crystal clear creek. There’s a log burner for cooler days.

Packhorse Hut, Christchurch

An historic stone shelter from 1932, at the end of Christchurch’s Crater Rim Trail, this hut is charming with views over Lyttelton Harbour. A favourite with young families. It’s a short but steep 4km walk up Kaituna Valley.

Rod Donald Hut, Banks Peninsula

Along the Port Levy Saddle on Banks Peninsula - the recently restored hut is on the Te Ara Pātaka Walkway. Easily accessed from the Western Valley Road from Little River, there is a 50-minute / 2.5km trail through tōtara forest from the road. Though many visitors will be accessing the hut via the long bike trail from the Montgomery reserve, it’s a tiny taster of the peninsula.

The Rod Donald Hut, Banks Peninsula. Photo / Michal Klajban, CC

Hooker Hut - Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park

Dubbed New Zealand’ easiest alpine walk, the Hooker Valley Track sees plenty of families and walkers of all ages taking on the 10km day walk from Mt Cook Village. The Hooker Hut is accessed via a turnoff between the second and third swing bridges, above Mueller Lake.

Aspiring Hut, Matukituki Valley

Close to Wanaka - at the start of the Matukituki Valley, DoC describes the Aspiring Hut as a great option “for families with children or those new to tramping”.

Around 7km one way from Raspberry Creek car park - it is flat, easy track but not a short walk. It’s also just under a couple of hours’ drive from the top of the lake, so a long day for little trampers. Pack accordingly.