Vanderpump Rules’ Dayna Kathan’s tearful plea to find late mum’s lost ring

A reality star is pleading for help after losing a ring belonging to her late mother while travelling. Photo / 123rf

A devasted former US reality star has turned to social media in a desperate plea to find the only thing she had left belonging to her late mum after losing it while travelling to Europe.

In a TikTok video posted on Sunday, former star of Vanderpump Rules Dayna Kathan said she was travelling on British Airways flight BA268 two days prior and had a layover at London’s Heathrow Airport before reaching the final destination in Copenhagen, Denmark.

In the video, which has now been viewed more than 4 million times, the tearful 34-year-old asked viewers to help her find a ring that belonged to her mum who died several years ago.

“I know this is a long shot but I feel like I have to put it out there to at least try,” she said.

“I was given this ring 12 years ago when she passed away and it is the only thing I have of hers. It’s very important to me.”

@daynakathan

**PLZ HELP/SHARE** photos of the ring in video!!! i was on british airways flight 268 on 10/11 leaving LAX at 7:35p. plz dm me if anything comed of this. #greenscreen

♬ original sound - daynakathan

Kathan, a co-host on the Disrespectfully podcast, shared with viewers her flight details and theorised how she may have lost it, despite believing she is someone who generally doesn’t “lose important things”.

“The only thing I can think of that might have happened is that sometimes when my hands are wet after I wash my hands ... it has slipped off in the past but I always heard it. But obviously, on a flight it’s loud and you have headphones on, so I think that’s what possibly happened,” she said.

“I was in seat 21C ... Lost somewhere between LAX and Heathrow Airport,”

Kathan showed a photo of the unique-looking ring and revealed it’s three different rings soldered together.

On the ring’s features, Kathan said: “The bottom band was made with some type of wax so it has those holes and a lot of texture in it. The middle band is that simple gold band with it just sitting in the setting. And then the top band has the other four diamonds with a kind of woven-looking texture.”

Kathan, who said she was in Copenhagen at the time of filming, said that she thought she would try seeking help on social media and planned on calling the airline the following day, as she said the airline requires 24 hours before an item is reported missing.

“The thought of never seeing this ring again is beyond my comprehension. It’s so devastating to me,” she said in tears.

“I know this is truly a long shot. This is literally all I have left of my mum”.

Nearly 10,000 people have commented on the video, with many offering messages of support and some “commenting to boost” in an effort to increase visibility.

Later on the same day, the star posted an update to TikTok saying that her mum’s ring “hadn’t been found yet”.

@daynakathan

ring update and some other info. THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR THE SUPPORT!!!! xo

♬ original sound - daynakathan

She thanked supporters for their help and provided additional details of her whereabouts, which she thought could be useful.

Kathan added that she wasn’t going to let the incident spoil the holiday.

“It’s a really special trip, and energetically, I know she’s [her mum] here with us, and I know she’d just be so mad if this ruined the trip. So I’m not gonna let it, but it’s definitely sad.”

Kathan was a cast member on Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules, a reality show that was a spinoff from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

