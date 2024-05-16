Camouflage pants could get you thrown in jail in this holiday spot. Photo / 123RF

Whether you’re travelling to Rome or Chile, New York, or Zimbabwe, it’s helpful to know where the best attractions are or the best spots to eat.

What’s more important is to know the laws or unspoken rules you must abide by.

Many of us can rattle off ways to stay safe while travelling; we buy travel insurance, keep handbags close, or leave flashy jewellery at home.

However, much like cuisine, fashion or language, some countries have distinct laws or traps that can catch out unaware travellers, according to Cover-More Travel Insurance.

Here are six destinations with unusual laws or rules you may not know about.

ZIMBABWE

Leave your trendy camouflage-print pants or hunter’s jacket at home when visiting Zimbabwe. Some believe this is to prevent people from dressing similarly to military personnel or law enforcement but one thing is for sure, it’s illegal and can lead to arrest. It isn’t the only African country to ban camo; Nigeria, Uganda, and Zambia also don’t allow civilians to wear it.

GERMANY

In New Zealand we use flags at the beach; in Germany red balls are used to signal seaside safety. One raised ball means children and weak swimmers should avoid the water, while two raised balls mean everyone should stay on land. Additionally, if you were considering making a (poor taste) joke that the Holocaust didn’t happen, don’t. Not only is it offensive but in Germany it could get you five years in jail and a fine.

CHILE

It’s wonderful to drive around with music on, especially during a road trip, just don’t play music through headphones while in Chile. You’re welcome to pop music on the radio or a speaker but motorists are banned from wearing headphones while driving.

EGYPT

Avoiding sand while in Egypt sounds impossible but you may want to be cautious about where you roam. Egypt is estimated to hold 21 per cent of the world’s landmines and the Army estimates almost 17 million are unaccounted for. They’re mostly in areas from Libya’s border to El Alamein, so tourists venturing beyond typical spots should be wary.

MALDIVES

Heading to the beautiful Maldives? Make sure you pack your swimsuit, a good book and a pair of water booties. They may not be the most fashionable item, but waterproof poots are essential when wading around the water’s edge of a beach, where stingrays are known to hide under the sand.

DENMARK

England is famous for its football hooligans but little do tourists know Denmark could give them a run for their money. If visiting Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium during a game, stay alert as football team clashes (particularly between rival teams) can escalate into violent fights.

CHINA

Travelling on a domestic ferry in China? We’d recommend packing your own lifejacket to avoid a Rose-and-Jack moment from Titanic. Yep, while international ferries in China are safe, domestic services tend to be overcrowded, meaning there aren’t enough lifejackets to go around. Or, you can opt for a car, train, or bus to get around instead.

KUWAIT

When the sun is out, so are our legs, especially when on holiday. Soaking up the sun and getting a tan is one of the benefits of travel (who doesn’t love waltzing back into the office with a holiday glow) but if you’re in Kuwait you’ll have to wait. The society is especially conservative, which means men and women should dress modestly in public. So, head to the closest beach if temperatures hit 45C in summer and you’re desperate to wear shorts.