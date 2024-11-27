New Zealanders travelling to London to see Big Ben, or maybe just changing planes en route to Cairo, will soon need to register online with the British Government before they start their journey.
From January 8, all visa-exempt travellers landing at an airport in the United Kingdom with non-European passports or who are not British and Irish citizens will need an “electronic travel authorisation,” or ETA, before they depart.
The application, which opened for New Zealanders on Wednesday, costs £10, or about $21. It can be done online or via an app. Once the ETA is approved, it is valid for two years and good for multiple entries of up to six months in Britain.
The ETA programme expands to all passports, including European ones, on April 2. Citizens of the UK and Ireland, as well as those with valid UK visas, are exempt.
The new UK travel requirements create more work for Americans and others used to unhampered transatlantic travel. The new ETAs could take up to 72 hours to process, throwing a potential wrench in any 11th-hour plans for travellers who were long able to hop on a plane at a moment’s notice.