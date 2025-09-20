Christchurch is set to become the centre of the art world this summer as The Art of Banksy arrives at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre from December 17, 2025, to January 27, 2026. For the first time in the South Island, Kiwis will be able to experience more than 150 authenticated originals by the world’s most enigmatic street artist.

From powerful political statements to thought-provoking satire, the exhibition showcases Banksy’s most influential works in a rare collection that has toured only a handful of international cities. With no replicas and no compromises, every piece reflects the wit, audacity, and cultural impact that made Banksy a global phenomenon. premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/show.aspx?sh=BANKSY26

See Banksy's Flame Thrower in Christchurch.

East Auckland’s spring showcase

East Auckland is inviting Kiwis to see their own backyard in a new light with the East Auckland Walkfest – Spring Showcase, running from September 20 to October 5, 2025. Timed for the spring school holidays, the festival blends nature, history, and creativity through a series of guided and self-guided walks designed for all ages and abilities.

The Walkfest promises to reveal East Auckland’s hidden treasures, from coastal strolls and countryside treks to heritage trails and themed experiences. Highlights include guided ranger walks through regional parks, a spine-tingling Ghost Walk at Howick Historical Village, and a Garden and Sculptural Trail where visitors can create their own nature-inspired art. Self-guided routes also offer the freedom to explore beaches, bush tracks, and heritage sites at your own pace. For the full programme and booking details, visit: eastaucklandtourism.co.nz

Join a guided walk tour at the new Waitawa Regional Park situated between Clevedon and Kawakawa Bay. Photo / Chris Gorman

Step into the WILD

Dreamworld in Queensland has unveiled WILD, a bold new chapter for its beloved native wildlife precinct, created in partnership with National Geographic. Already home to kangaroos, koalas, bilbies and dingoes, the reimagined space goes beyond encounters to inspire a deeper connection with Australia’s extraordinary wildlife.

The centrepiece of the transformation is Our Country, a 45-minute immersive experience inside the WILD Theatre. Surrounded by floor-to-ceiling visuals and powerful soundscapes, visitors are transported through Australia’s most awe-inspiring landscapes, think lush rainforests, vast deserts, star-filled skies, and the raw intensity of floods, fires, and snow. Crafted by 25 specialist cinematographers, it captures the beauty and fragility of the natural world in breathtaking detail. dreamworld.com.au/our-worlds/wild-with-australian-geographic

Dreamworld partners with National Geographic and launches WILD. Photo / Supplied

Dunedin’s newest central city café

Dunedin has welcomed a stylish new addition to its café scene with the opening of noble., a design-led eatery in the heart of the city. Created by hospitality duo Jayden Lawrence and Jess Anderson, the café blends timeless elegance with modern flair, transforming one of Dunedin’s heritage buildings into a warm and textured haven for brunch lovers.

The menu brings a fresh spin to brunch classics, with dishes like cauliflower toast with halloumi and apple-miso dressing, or beef cheek benny with jalapeño verde. A daily cabinet brims with treats such as focaccia sandwiches, almond croissants, and white choc matcha cookies, while specialty brews and inventive cold coffees complete the offering. For Kiwis who travel for flavour and design, noble. is a destination café that makes Dunedin shine brighter on the culinary map. nobledunedin.co.nz