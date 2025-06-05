Join the month-long spectacular celebration of the world’s largest cabaret festival across South Australia. From June 5-21, the Adelaide Cabaret Festival will celebrate its 25th year of dazzling and exceptional cabaret extravaganza, showcased all around the world. Featuring cabaret performances from comedy, dance and circus, the celebration blends 25 years’ worth of classic and contemporary excellence. Secure your spot in their free and ticketed events by visiting cabaret.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au.

Join the 25th year of the world’s largest cabaret festival. Photo / 123rf

A view of Wellington you’ve never seen before

Parangarehu opens its doors to unparalleled views of Wellington City. The new, whānau-owned accommodation is just 30 minutes away from the nearest town, featuring an elevated lookout this June. Their first pourewa is named "Ahi Kā”, symbolising the people of the land who keep the fires burning. Experience the sanctuary offered by rugged coastlines, fresh air, and all kinds of wildlife. From the raw beauty of the surrounding nature to the seclusion from city life, and the enduring wairua (spirit) and mōuri (lifeforce) of our tūpuna (ancestors). Immerse in nature’s raw beauty for a while and book your stay via parangarehu.co.nz

Ahi Kā pourewa is perfect for two people who want to disconnect from the world and reconnect with nature and each other.

Limited-edition cocktails

Auckland’s highest hotel rooftop bar shakes up with a bold collaboration with Stranger Nature Gin this June. From June 1-30, Bar Albert is offering an exclusive menu of three limited-edition cocktails: the sophisticated Alberto Martini; the silky, floral and velvety Rosy John; and the refreshing and herbaceous Green Lantern. All three drinks are complemented with a gin-cured salmon dish, making the perfect pair. baralbertauckland.com/whatson

Bar Albert is offering an exclusive menu of three limited-edition cocktails.

Italian coastal flavours at the Mondrian Gold Coast

Channel your inner Italian with a Burleigh state of mind and dine in LiTO, an all-day restaurant helmed by head chef Andrea Morigi. Located on the majestic beachfronts of Burleigh Heads, LiTO showcases a warm and versatile space for breezy morning coffees or evening wines. Morigi’s menu offers familiar yet fresh food, with simplicity and generosity embodied in every dish. LiTO opens its doors on June 5 at its home within Mondrian Gold Coast – the first Mondrian hotel in Australia. Dine like you have all the time in the world, and book your reservations in advance through litoburleighheads.com