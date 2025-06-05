Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel news

Travel Alerts: Whale migrations, Cabaret Festival, new stays, drinks, and restaurants

By Mauriz Coronel
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Watch whales migrate in South Australia. Photo / 123rf

Watch whales migrate in South Australia. Photo / 123rf

Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Annual Winter Whale Fest

It’s that time of the year again – whale migration! Witness a flurry of wildlife and celebrate the magic of Victor Harbour’s Winter Whale Fest

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel news