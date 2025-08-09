Meet South Australia's best tour operators in this travel event. Photo / Supplied

Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

South Australia Travel Expo

Ready to start planning your South Australia holiday? The South Australia Travel Expo is coming to Auckland and Hamilton on August 19 and 20. Here, 20 passionate tourism operators gather to give Kiwis a rare chance to explore one of Australia’s most diverse and authentic regions in one inspiring event.

From luxury eco stays like Rumi on Louth to the remote riverfront retreats of The Frames, and from 4WD wildlife tours with Australian Coastal Safaris to unforgettable rail journeys aboard The Ghan and Indian Pacific, there is something for every kind of traveller.

Entry is free, with the chance to win a trip for two to South Australia. For more information and to register, visit southaustraliaroadshow.co.nz for details.