Meet South Australia's best tour operators in this travel event. Photo / Supplied
South Australia Travel Expo
Ready to start planning your South Australia holiday? The South Australia Travel Expo is coming to Auckland and Hamilton on August 19 and 20. Here,20 passionate tourism operators gather to give Kiwis a rare chance to explore one of Australia’s most diverse and authentic regions in one inspiring event.
From luxury eco stays like Rumi on Louth to the remote riverfront retreats of The Frames, and from 4WD wildlife tours with Australian Coastal Safaris to unforgettable rail journeys aboard The Ghan and Indian Pacific, there is something for every kind of traveller.
Entry is free, with the chance to win a trip for two to South Australia. For more information and to register, visit southaustraliaroadshow.co.nz for details.
The World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants list is the Oscars of meat lovers. This global round-up of the most exceptional places gives a spotlight to the restaurants that take beef seriously, celebrating craftsmanship, provenance and flavour.
Mount Maunganui’s Fife Lane Kitchen & Bar has claimed a spot at number 94, the only New Zealand entry on this year’s list. It is a sizzling achievement that puts the Bay of Plenty on the global food map. Known for its open-flame grilling and bespoke meat locker experience, Fife Lane delivers the kind of steak that turns dinner into theatre. This world-class recognition is another reason to head to the coast, and maybe even stay for dessert. worldbeststeaks.com
The Clements opens its doors
Cambridge has a stylish new gem on its historic main street. The Clements Hotel has officially opened its doors, following a meticulous, multimillion-dollar restoration of the town’s original 1866 Masonic hotel. With just 29 elegant rooms, the boutique hotel blends timeless Edwardian charm with refined modern luxury, making it one of the Waikato region’s most exciting new stays.
For travellers seeking a high-end experience close to home, The Clements offers beautifully restored interiors, the hotel’s own Gallery Restaurant and the Clements Café and Wine Bar, which transforms from morning coffee station to a relaxed date night spot. If that’s not fancy enough, opening in late October are three interlinked private suites, a speakeasy bar called 1866, and even a bespoke gin made in collaboration with The Cambridge Distillery Co. Room rates start from $415. clements.co.nz.
Chemnitz might not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of a European cultural getaway, but in 2025, it’s inviting curious travellers to change that. Dubbed the European Capital of Culture, this eastern German city and its surrounding region are offering something refreshingly different. Under the theme “C the Unseen,” Chemnitz 2025 unveils a world of open-air art trails, repurposed industrial buildings and events that celebrate creativity, resilience and local identity. Among the key highlights are the 100-kilometre Purple Path, which has a collection of open-air contemporary art across Saxony’s countryside; the Eastern State of Mind programme, focused on exploring cultural identities; and Makers², which celebrates the region’s craft, textile design and local production aspects.
Thanks to Rail Europe, getting there is part of the journey. With easy train connections from Leipzig, Berlin or Prague, Kiwis can explore this lesser-known corner of Europe in comfort and at their own pace.