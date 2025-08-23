Hawaiian Airlines is returning to New Zealand for its seasonal services. Flights from Auckland to Honolulu will commence on November 18. The three times a week services will run until April 20, 2026. Hawaiian Airlines provides connections on to the Hawaiian Neighbour islands and on to Mainland USA cities such as Seattle, San Francisco and Las Vegas. hawaiianairlines.co.nz

Seasonal flights from Auckland bring aloha skies to New Zealand travellers. Photo / Supplied

Raise a glass to Dad

Sofitel Wellington is giving Kiwis a new way to honour Dad this Father’s Day with its Whisky & Wagyu experience, a one-night-only dinner on Friday, September 5, 2025. Designed in partnership with Cardrona Distillery, the evening promises a rare blend of culinary craftsmanship and fine New Zealand spirits that will make any father feel celebrated.

From fire-grilled brioche topped with wagyu flank and caviar to chargrilled sirloin matched with The Falcon Single Malt Whisky, every course offers a perfect marriage of taste and tradition. At $99 per person, it is a thoughtful indulgence for fathers who appreciate great food, exceptional whisky, and time well spent with loved ones. Bookings are essential, with limited seats available. sofitel.accor.com

Sofitel Wellington presents a one-night-only culinary experience for dads. Photo / 123rf

Matakana in full bloom

Spring in Aotearoa brings one of nature’s most enchanting spectacles, and Matakana Village has quietly become one of the country’s best places to experience it. Each year, the cherry trees planted by village founders Richard and Christine Didsbury in 2006 burst into delicate pink blooms, transforming Matakana into a floral wonderland that rivals some of the world’s most famous blossom destinations.

For Kiwis, this is a chance to embrace the fleeting magic of cherry blossom season without leaving the country. Blossoms typically arrive in late September or early October, with peak bloom lasting just one to two weeks, creating a window of time that feels as precious as it is beautiful. Visitors can pair the spectacle with a stop at the beloved Saturday Matakana Farmers’ Market, turning a day trip into a celebration of food, community, and seasonal beauty. matakanavillage.co.nz

Matakana Village bursts into pink blossoms for springtime magic. Photo / 123rf

Creativity blooms in St Heliers

Art lovers have a new reason to head to Auckland this spring, with the debut of the St Heliers Art Fest from August 29 to September 14. Set in the seaside village of St Heliers, this two-week celebration turns the streets into a living gallery, blending art, music, food, and community spirit.

Visitors can wander a village-wide Art Trail showcasing works by established and emerging New Zealand artists, enjoy live music, or join workshops led by creatives like Sara Langdon, Helen Dean, and Helen Bankers. Special highlights include Richard Harri’s exhibition at St Heliers Library, lively paint-and-dine nights, and botanical watercolour classes at Babylon Store. Even pets get their moment with paw print keepsakes and a dog photography competition. Stheliers.com