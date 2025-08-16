Intrepid’s premium walking tours

Kiwis have long embraced the joy of walking holidays, from tramping through native bush to ticking off iconic Great Walks. Now, there’s a new way to take that love of the trail overseas. Intrepid Travel has launched Premium Walking and Trekking tours that pair the world’s most stunning hikes with the comfort and style many travellers seek after a day on foot. Across five continents, the 10 itineraries offer everything from Vietnam’s lush rice terraces to Morocco’s Atlas Mountains and Peru’s legendary Inca Trail. Expect expert local guides, memorable cultural encounters, and handpicked accommodation. Trips run from three to nine days, with departures starting January 2026. intrepidtravel.com/au/walking

Walk the world’s most breathtaking trails in comfort. Photo / Supplied

La Tomatina 2025

Every last week of August, the small Spanish town of Buñol transforms into the stage for La Tomatina, the world’s most exuberant food fight. On August 27, 2025, up to 20,000 revellers will hurl overripe tomatoes at each other for exactly one hour, turning the streets into a vibrant sea of red pulp. The fun begins once trucks dump tonnes of rotten tomatoes on the crowd, simply letting the chaos begin. From then on, the crowd, who wear mostly white, start the big tomato fight, turning the streets red.

For Kiwis who love active, playful and wildly social travel experiences, La Tomatina offers a joyous opportunity to dive headfirst (literally) into something unforgettable. Be part of a one-hour, messy celebration of spontaneity, community, and pure fun that will have you laughing long after you’ve rinsed off. tomatina.es

Dive into the wildest tomato fight in Spain’s streets with this year's La Tomatina 2025. Photo / Supplied

Bhutan’s new airport

Bhutan has begun construction on Gelephu International Airport, a southern gateway that will anchor the Gelephu Mindfulness City and create easier access to the country’s untouched wonders. For Kiwi travellers, the opening in December 2029 will mean smoother journeys into Bhutan’s serene southern region and beyond, unlocking a side of the country rarely explored by international visitors.

From Gelephu, travellers can journey north into the spiritual heartland of monasteries, dzongs and Himalayan valleys, or venture east to lesser-known rural villages and lush subtropical forests. The new airport also positions visitors close to the wildlife-rich Royal Manas National Park and the scenic rivers of Sarpang Dzongkhag. With a design inspired by Bhutan’s four forest ecosystems and a strong focus on sustainability, Gelephu International Airport will offer Kiwis a mindful gateway to one of the world’s most captivating and culturally rich destinations. gmc.bt

Bhutan’s new airport will open doors to untouched wonders. Photo / Supplied

Gold Coast’s CIEL spa

The southern Gold Coast has welcomed a new benchmark in wellness with the opening of CIEL Spa at Mondrian Gold Coast. Set above Burleigh Heads, this science-backed sanctuary blends holistic bio-wellness with the rhythms of the local surf, sand and sun. CIEL Spa introduces therapies rarely found in Australia, from mitochondrial light therapy and infrared saunas to zero-gravity dry floats and Himalayan salt rooms. Guests can experience exclusive treatments from global skincare pioneer Augustinus Bader, alongside clean science brand Synergie Skin and gem-infused Knesko rituals. With its personalised approach, ocean-inspired design and access to the Haven pool club for day guests, CIEL Spa invites visitors to connect deeply with mind, body and spirit, making it a compelling new stop for wellness-focused Kiwis exploring the Gold Coast. cielspaburleighheads.com