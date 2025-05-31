Sustainable travel, wine events, new burgers and freebies in NYC. Photo / 123rf
Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.
Dunedin’s Otago Peninsula
Dunedin’s Otago Peninsula has earned a spot on Wanderlust Magazine’s 2024 Green List, the only New Zealand entry to make it this year. This internationally recognisedlist celebrates 50 destinations, operators and experiences that champion sustainable and meaningful travel. Selected by a panel of travel experts, the Green List shines a light on places that protect the planet while offering travellers inspiring and responsible ways to explore.
Wanderlust highlighted the Otago Peninsula for its rich wildlife experiences shaped by strong conservation. Visitors can tour the OPERA eco-reserve to spot rare yellow-eyed penguins and support their survival, or head to Pukekura/Taiaroa Head to see little blue penguins and the world’s only mainland-breeding royal albatross. The recognition celebrates Dunedin’s leadership in nature-based, wildlife-friendly tourism. bluepenguins.co.nz
The Winter Reds Festival, the biggest winter wine event in South Australia, returns to the Adelaide Hills from July 25 to 27, 2025. Set among scenic vineyards, the festival showcases premium cool-climate red wines with open fires, live music, hearty food, art, trails and family-friendly experiences. Join local producers and Winter Reds ambassador Matt Preston for cosy long lunches, fireside feasts, and vibrant events across the region’s wineries and iconic venues. Whether you’re a wine lover, foodie or family looking for winter fun, this three-day celebration offers something for everyone in the heart of the hills. adelaidehillswine.com.au
International Burger Day
Miss Lucy’s Auckland is celebrating International Burger Day on May 28 with a limited-edition creation: the Western Eddy. Inspired by In-N-Out’s secret menu and Southern US flavours, this spicy, mustard-grilled smashed beef burger is topped with pickles, onions, Szechuan peppercorns and house-made sauce. Created by new head chef DeMoss Stumbo and F&B manager Kayla Teixeira, it’s available until the end of June for $25 as a combo (with fries and drink) or $18 for the burger only. At Miss Lucy’s, 54 Cook St, Auckland, for a limited time. misslucys.co.nz
Matariki celebrations
Auckland’s Great Hall at Kāhui St David’s transforms into a runway of storytelling this June 7, as PAPA – Papatūānuku | Whakapapa returns.
This free, one-day runway showcase at Kāhui St David’s highlights Māori weaving traditions through striking wearable art. Curated by Te Whaea Witika and Beronia Scott of Te Puāwai Raranga, the show features 15 artists from across Aotearoa presenting garments made from harakeke, natural fibres and repurposed fashion waste. Each piece is brought to life by models ranging in age from youth to elders. Expect movement, music and storytelling woven together in a powerful display of heritage, creativity and intergenerational artistry. Entry is free, but registration is essential at Eventfinda. kahuistdavids.nz
Freebies in New York City
In a famously expensive city like New York, travellers often seek out free or affordable ways to experience the best the Big Apple has to offer. Lucky for budget-friendly travellers, you don’t have to spend big to have a big summer.
NYC Tourism highlights a wide range of low-cost activities across the five boroughs, from pay-what-you-wish admission at The Frick Collection to free Pride events at The Whitney. Outdoor fun includes kayaking, Rockaway Beach, and Summer on the Hudson festivals. Catch free performances at PACNYC, join historical celebrations and explore flea markets. Plus, NYC Restaurant Week returns July 21-August 17 with prix-fixe menus across hundreds of eateries. See the full list of activities at nyctourism.com.