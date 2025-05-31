Hoiho yellow-eyed penguins prepare to go out for dinner at an Otago Peninsula beach. Photo / Craig Baxter

Winter Reds Festival

The Winter Reds Festival, the biggest winter wine event in South Australia, returns to the Adelaide Hills from July 25 to 27, 2025. Set among scenic vineyards, the festival showcases premium cool-climate red wines with open fires, live music, hearty food, art, trails and family-friendly experiences. Join local producers and Winter Reds ambassador Matt Preston for cosy long lunches, fireside feasts, and vibrant events across the region’s wineries and iconic venues. Whether you’re a wine lover, foodie or family looking for winter fun, this three-day celebration offers something for everyone in the heart of the hills. adelaidehillswine.com.au

Winter Reds Festival in the Adelaide Hills wine region.

International Burger Day

Miss Lucy’s Auckland is celebrating International Burger Day on May 28 with a limited-edition creation: the Western Eddy. Inspired by In-N-Out’s secret menu and Southern US flavours, this spicy, mustard-grilled smashed beef burger is topped with pickles, onions, Szechuan peppercorns and house-made sauce. Created by new head chef DeMoss Stumbo and F&B manager Kayla Teixeira, it’s available until the end of June for $25 as a combo (with fries and drink) or $18 for the burger only. At Miss Lucy’s, 54 Cook St, Auckland, for a limited time. misslucys.co.nz

Get Miss Lucy’s Auckland limited-edition burgers on International Burger Day.

Matariki celebrations

Auckland’s Great Hall at Kāhui St David’s transforms into a runway of storytelling this June 7, as PAPA – Papatūānuku | Whakapapa returns.

This free, one-day runway showcase at Kāhui St David’s highlights Māori weaving traditions through striking wearable art. Curated by Te Whaea Witika and Beronia Scott of Te Puāwai Raranga, the show features 15 artists from across Aotearoa presenting garments made from harakeke, natural fibres and repurposed fashion waste. Each piece is brought to life by models ranging in age from youth to elders. Expect movement, music and storytelling woven together in a powerful display of heritage, creativity and intergenerational artistry. Entry is free, but registration is essential at Eventfinda. kahuistdavids.nz

PAPA 2025: A Woven Wearable Arts Showcase returns to Auckland for Matariki.

Freebies in New York City

In a famously expensive city like New York, travellers often seek out free or affordable ways to experience the best the Big Apple has to offer. Lucky for budget-friendly travellers, you don’t have to spend big to have a big summer.

NYC Tourism highlights a wide range of low-cost activities across the five boroughs, from pay-what-you-wish admission at The Frick Collection to free Pride events at The Whitney. Outdoor fun includes kayaking, Rockaway Beach, and Summer on the Hudson festivals. Catch free performances at PACNYC, join historical celebrations and explore flea markets. Plus, NYC Restaurant Week returns July 21-August 17 with prix-fixe menus across hundreds of eateries. See the full list of activities at nyctourism.com.