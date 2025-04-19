Celebrate with the turtles!

As part of its 40th birthday, SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium gives the centre stage to turtles in a shell-ebration perfect for the school holiday. Little adventurers can grab their Turtle Rescue patrol booklet and dive into the world of marine turtle conservation from April 12 to 27.

Families are invited to learn about the conservation work happening at the aquarium’s on-site Turtle Hospital through turtle talks, interactive exhibits and artefact displays. Beyond the turtles, guests can wander through icy penguin habitats, shark tunnels, and dive into new virtual-reality pods for a digital splash into sunken worlds. Tickets: $45 for adults, $32 for kids, free for the littlest swimmers under 2. visitsealife.com/auckland/tickets-passes/experiences/vr-experience

Fiji’s first speakeasy bar

Fiji’s luxury bar scene has a bold new addition with the opening of Cellar and Barrel at Sheraton Fiji Golf and Beach Resort. Located beside the resort’s Island 619 restaurant, this first-of-its-kind speakeasy bar invites guests into a world of fine wine, rare whisky and artisan cocktails. The venue is split into two elegant spaces: a curated walk-in wine cellar and an ambient, dimly lit whisky lounge.

With over 300 global labels on offer, visitors can savour a range of experiences, from the Cellar Elite wine tasting paired with gourmet platters, to the Barrel Craft speakeasy featuring bespoke wall art and a chandelier inspired by whisky distillation. For an extra-special touch, guests can also get personal whisky lockers with engraved nameplates, perfect for returning guests. cellarandbarrelfiji.com

Surf and arts festival returns

Flotsam Festival 2025 returns to the Gold Coast from May 1-14, bringing 14 days of surf, film, photography, music and creative culture across Coolangatta, Kirra, Tugun, Currumbin, Palm Beach and Burleigh. This year boasts an expanded programme featuring new venues, emerging talent showcases, exclusive exhibitions, film screenings, workshops and live performances, all celebrating surf culture and coastal creativity.

Highlights include the free Flotsam Block Party, the new Flotsam Immerse Hub at Kirra Beach, and eco-conscious events like Flotsam Oceans with Surfrider Foundation. The festival also premieres Women and the Wind, and launches exhibitions from legends like Tony Harrington and Richard Harvey. With a mix of free and low-cost events, Flotsam champions established and rising artists. Check the full programme details at flotsamfestival.com.au.

New reef itinerary

Starting June 1, Captain Cook Cruises Fiji will launch a refreshed Reef and Island Day Sail itinerary featuring the stunning Kadavu Lailai private beach and reef in the Mamanucas, plus an optional excursion to the Treasure Sand Bar. The cruise departs daily from Denarau Marina, taking guests on a sailing adventure with five hours of island activities, including snorkelling, diving, paddleboarding, kayaking, nature walks and beach volleyball.

Guests can join coral planting and reef monitoring through the cruise’s Build a Reef citizen science programme and earn an eco-certificate. Two on-board marine biologists will lead snorkelling tours, glass-bottom boat trips and engaging marine talks. The package includes a tropical BBQ lunch, drinks, cultural entertainment and round-trip hotel transfers. Guests can also choose spa treatments, premium drinks, PADI diving and celebration packages. Captain Cook Cruises continues to lead marine science tourism in Fiji with this enhanced, hands-on island experience. captaincookcruisesfiji.com