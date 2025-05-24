Meanwhile, getting to the Gold Coast just got cheaper for those in Hamilton and Dunedin as Jetstar announced new direct flights will operate from June 2025. Both new services will take off three times a week and it will be the first time Jetstar has flown to the city of Hamilton. Jetstar has also announced it will fly direct from Sydney to Hamilton from June 2025.

All aboard the ship

PONANT’s 2025 Discovery Sessions are your gateway to upcoming adventures in some of the world’s most extraordinary destinations. With new and classic explorations for 2025, 2026, and 2027, you’ll get to explore the wild beauty of the Kimberley, the tranquil Mediterranean, and exhilarating polar regions, all aboard luxurious, intimate ships. With insights from expert Jude Cathcart, who has led expeditions across Europe, Australia, and Antarctica, you will get insider knowledge and inspiration for your next journeys. The first NZ show is on June 3 at Orakei Bay, Auckland at 11am-1pm or 6pm-8pm. Registration is essential. au.ponant.com

UN-endorsed coral restoration

The Soneva Foundation’s Coral Restoration Program in the Maldives has received a major international nod, earning official endorsement from the United Nations and a spot on the UNESCO Ocean Decade website. This recognition highlights the programme’s innovative and science-led approach to large-scale reef restoration in the Indian Ocean. Led by Dr Johanna Leonhardt, the team has developed the region’s largest coral restoration facility, featuring a Coral Spawning and Rearing Lab and micro-fragmentation tanks. The Unesco Ocean Decade platform showcases impactful ocean science projects worldwide, making this a significant milestone for marine conservation and a model for global reef recovery efforts. soneva.com/foundation

PonsonBurger returns

PonsonBurger returns to Ponsonby from May 26 to June 8, bigger and better for its second year. Timed with International Burger Day on May 28, this two-week festival brings more than 30 local venues together to serve up limited-edition creations, juicy bundles, and pop-up specials. From iconic spots like Better Burger to fine-dining favourite Sidart, chefs are firing up their grills to wow burger lovers with sweet, savoury, and unexpected bites. Many of the venues joining this year are not typically known for slinging burgers, which brings even more surprises for foodies. Come hungry, bring your friends, and explore the full delicious line-up at ponsonburger.nz.

Luxury walks

Ashworth High Country Station has launched a brand-new luxury hiking and 4WD experience just 20 minutes from Blenheim. Set on a private 2428-ha merino farm, the new exclusive three-day adventure includes guided walks with sweeping Marlborough views, two nights in wool-insulated glamping tents inspired by 1920s deer stalker huts, and gourmet meals from local favourites Kaiaka Catering. Guests enjoy lodge comforts, hot showers, wine by the fire, and full bag transfers. Walks can be tailored to suit all fitness levels, with highlights including Wards Peak and native bush trails. It’s a fresh, all-inclusive take on New Zealand’s high-country hiking. aschworth.co.nz